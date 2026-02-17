MLB Mock Trade: Phillies Acquire Jarren Duran from Red Sox

A trade centered around Jarren Duran would give a contending team a versatile, high-impact catalyst at the top of the lineup. In 2025, Duran played 157 games for the Boston Red Sox, batting .256 with 16 home runs, 84 RBI, 86 runs scored, 41 doubles, and leading the American League with 13 triples, while swiping 24 bases with his plus speed.

What makes Duran particularly valuable isn’t just his raw counting stats, but how he influences a game. He’s a disruptive presence on the basepaths, capable of turning singles into extra bases, manufacturing runs with his speed, and forcing defensive adjustments. His ability to play multiple outfield spots and to contribute both offensively and on the bases gives a club lineup flexibility, something playoff teams covet when building around elite bats.

With several years of team control left and a relatively affordable arbitration salary structure, he’s a low-risk, high-reward addition for teams seeking athleticism, lineup balance, and dynamic offense.

Let's take a look at what it would take for the Philadelphia Phillies to acquire him:

Philadelphia Phillies - Boston Red Sox MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Phillies Acquire:

Jarren Duran (OF)

Red Sox Acquire:

Alec Bohm (3B)

Jean Cabrera (RHP)

Brandon Marsh (OF)

Jarren Duran: In 2025, Duran hit .256 with 16 home runs, 84 RBI, 86 runs scored, 24 stolen bases, and an American League–leading 13 triples across 157 games. His fantasy appeal comes from category balance — power plus speed is increasingly rare. Moving to Philadelphia would likely boost his runs scored and RBI totals, thanks to a deeper lineup, while his stolen base output should remain steady if he continues leading off. In standard 5x5 leagues, Duran’s value could rise slightly due to improved run production, making him a strong multi-category OF2 with OF1 upside.

Alec Bohm: Bohm slashed .287/.331/.409 in 2025 with 11 home runs and 59 RBI in 120 games. His fantasy value is driven primarily by batting average and steady playing time rather than elite power or speed. If traded to Boston, his counting stats might fluctuate depending on lineup placement, but his overall fantasy profile would remain relatively stable — corner infield depth with average support but limited category juice. He’s useful, but not a difference-maker in most roto builds.

Brandon Marsh: Marsh posted a .280 average with 11 home runs and solid on-base skills in 2025, offering moderate pop and some speed. However, he doesn’t provide the same power-speed ceiling as Duran. In Boston, Marsh could see everyday at-bats and modest stolen base opportunities, but his fantasy value likely remains that of a mid-tier OF3/OF4 — helpful in deeper leagues, especially for batting average and runs, but not a major category swinger.

Jean Cabrera: Cabrera, a pitching prospect, carries long-term upside but no immediate redraft fantasy value. In dynasty formats, he represents future rotation potential, but prospects always come with volatility. For 2026 redraft leagues, he wouldn’t impact fantasy rosters unless he earns a rapid promotion and immediate role, making him more of a speculative stash than a current asset.

Why The Phillies Makes The Trade

Aug 25, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) celebrates after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies would be interested in a trade for Jarren Duran because he addresses several roster needs at once. Philadelphia’s lineup has traditionally leaned heavily on power, but it has lacked consistent speed and top-of-the-order athleticism. Duran brings both. His ability to steal 20+ bases, score 85–90 runs, and pressure defenses with his speed would diversify an offense that can sometimes become station-to-station. Adding him would also improve outfield range and defensive flexibility, something that becomes especially important in October.

Beyond his on-field skillset, Duran’s age and team control make him appealing from a front-office standpoint. At 29 and under control for multiple seasons, he fits the Phillies’ competitive window without requiring a long-term free agent contract. He would slot naturally near the top of the lineup, setting the table for the club’s middle-of-the-order power bats while adding his own emerging pop. In short, the Phillies would view this deal as a consolidation move — turning solid but less dynamic pieces into a true multi-category catalyst who raises both their regular-season floor and postseason ceiling.

Why The Red Sox Make The Trade

Oct 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) reacts after a long fly ball in the eleventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox would be interested in this deal because it allows them to address multiple roster needs while redistributing value from one player into three assets. Trading Jarren Duran would be difficult given his power-speed profile and team control, but if Boston believes its outfield depth can absorb the loss, this type of package strengthens other areas of the roster.

Alec Bohm would give Boston a steady, contact-oriented bat capable of stabilizing the infield. His ability to hit for average and drive in runs provides lineup balance, particularly if the Red Sox are seeking more consistent production at third base or first base. While he doesn’t replicate Duran’s speed, he offers reliable everyday at-bats and run production.

Brandon Marsh helps soften the blow of losing Duran in the outfield. Marsh brings solid defense, respectable on-base skills, and some pop, making him a capable everyday or strong-side platoon option. Though his ceiling may be lower than Duran’s, he provides cost-controlled outfield depth and flexibility.

The long-term upside comes from Jean Cabrera, who would add much-needed pitching depth to Boston’s farm system. If the Red Sox are prioritizing sustainable roster building, acquiring a controllable arm with mid-rotation upside aligns with that goal. Ultimately, Boston would view this trade as a way to convert one high-impact player into multiple contributors — improving organizational depth, balancing the roster, and adding future pitching without entering free agency.

