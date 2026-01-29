MLB Mock Trade: Red Sox Acquire CJ Abrams from Nationals in Blockbuster

The Red Sox have been chasing infield help all winter. Alex Bregman walked to Chicago. Bo Bichette signed with the Mets. Ketel Marte was pulled off the market. Now Craig Breslow is staring at a second base hole with spring training weeks away — and CJ Abrams might be the answer Boston didn't know it needed.

Abrams slashed .257/.315/.433 with 19 home runs and 31 stolen bases in 2025, becoming one of just 10 players to achieve the 20-30 mark (he finished one homer shy). The 25-year-old left-handed hitter earned his first All-Star nod and posted a 107 wRC+ despite a second-half shoulder issue that clearly impacted his production. With three years of team control remaining at arbitration salaries, he's exactly the cost-controlled, high-upside piece contenders crave.

Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Red Sox Acquire:

CJ Abrams (SS/2B)

Nationals Acquire:

• Kyson Witherspoon (RHP)

• Mikey Romero (INF)

• David Sandlin (RHP)

Abrams moving from Nationals Park to Fenway creates an intriguing fantasy profile shift. The Green Monster notoriously suppresses left-handed home run power — Fenway is the third-worst park for LHB homers — but it also leads MLB in extra-base hits thanks to doubles that clang off the 37-foot wall. Abrams' speed (31 steals, 91st percentile sprint speed) and line-drive approach should turn those would-be flyouts into gap doubles. His counting stats may dip slightly in homers but the runs and RBI in Boston's loaded lineup should more than compensate.

Why The Red Sox Make The Trade

Boston's second base situation has become a punchline. Since Dustin Pedroia's career ended, the Sox have cycled through 13 different players at the keystone over the past two seasons alone. Marcelo Mayer is slated for third base. Trevor Story isn't moving off shortstop. That leaves a hole Craig Breslow has been desperately trying to fill.

Yes, Abrams is a left-handed bat — and yes, the Red Sox explicitly wanted right-handed hitting to balance a lineup featuring Jarren Duran, Roman Anthony, and Masataka Yoshida from the left side. But elite talent trumps platoon concerns. Abrams actually handled left-handed pitching well in 2024, ranking fourth among NL left-handed hitters with a .293 average against southpaws. He's shown he can produce against same-side pitching — he's no platoon liability.

The defensive question is real. Abrams has posted bottom-3 percentile OAA at shortstop for four consecutive seasons — including a brutal -11 OAA and 22 errors in 2025. But the Red Sox aren't acquiring him to play short. At second base, where the defensive spectrum is far more forgiving, Abrams' elite speed and athleticism should play up. He has the range; his issues have been accuracy on longer throws. Second base minimizes that weakness.

The clincher? Three years of control at arbitration prices (projected $5.6M in 2026) for a player with 20-30 upside entering his prime. The Giants offered five of their top 11 prospects and still couldn't meet Washington's asking price. Boston has the prospect capital — and the desperation — to get it done.

Why The Nationals Make The Trade

New president of baseball operations Paul Toboni has made clear he's resetting the organization. MacKenzie Gore was already traded. Abrams was always going to be next if the price was right.

The Nationals aren't extending Abrams — the franchise hasn't committed long-term money to anyone since their 2019 World Series title. With Eli Willits (2025's first overall pick) as the shortstop of the future and four shortstops already among their top 10 prospects, moving Abrams now — at peak value — is the smart play.

Kyson Witherspoon headlines the return. The 21-year-old right-hander was Boston's first-round pick (No. 15 overall) in 2025 and already sits on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 (No. 84). He posted a 10-4 record with a 2.65 ERA while striking out 124 batters over 16 starts at Oklahoma before being drafted. For a Nationals rotation that desperately needs arms, Witherspoon represents a potential mid-rotation piece with upside.

Mikey Romero adds middle infield depth. The 2022 first-rounder finished last season at Triple-A Worcester and can play both second and third base. He's not a star, but at 22 with a solid hit tool, he gives Washington organizational depth as they wait for Willits (the switch-hitting shortstop taken first overall in 2025) and other prospects to develop.

David Sandlin provides bullpen upside — a 25-year-old right-hander who touched Triple-A last season and could contribute in relief as early as 2026.

The package isn't overwhelming, but it's realistic. The Nationals are getting three legitimate prospects — including a first-rounder with top-100 pedigree — for a player they weren't going to extend anyway. Toboni can spin this into rotation help and depth while continuing the patient rebuild.

