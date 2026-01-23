Red Sox Infield Targets Include Two-Time Gold Glove Winner

The Boston Red Sox look like a team that can compete for the top spot in the American League East in 2026, but there is still one question left for the organization before Spring Training gets here: Will the team add another infielder?

This has been the big topic around the organization since the Red Sox lost Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs. The Red Sox did a good job bringing Ranger Suárez in to improve the starting rotation even further, but the infield hasn't been addressed quite yet. As of writing, the only guarantees are that Willson Contreras will be at first base and Trevor Story will be at shortstop, barring injuries. Marcelo Mayer will be at either second base or third base.

There have been rumors aplenty around Boston and Jon Heyman of the New York Post added to the noise on Thursday by reporting that the club is "talking trade." Heyman tied the Red Sox to three players in particular: Nico Hoerner of the Chicago Cubs, Isaac Paredes of the Houston Astros and Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Boston is looking for another piece

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) homers (1) on a fly ball to left field during the eighth inning of the National League Division Series game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday October 4, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the Red Sox introduced Suárez as a member of the organization, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow specifically talked about the importance of improving the infield defense to help with run prevention.

"Defense is a significant contributor to run prevention," Breslow said. "We tend to get caught up in the pitching side of this but there are other key components in this as well, defense being the most obvious. So, it's really important that we improve our defense, particularly our infield defense.

"I would argue that we have the best defensive outfield in baseball, but we led the league in errors last year and our out conversion needs to be improved and I think there's some things we've already started to do internally to prioritize that. But also, the additions we may make will be very mindful of the defensive skills too."

If defense is the priority here, then Hoerner would be the top fit for Boston. He was in the 98th percentile in 2025 with 15 outs above average and is a two-time Gold Glove Award winner. But he is under contract for just one more season. So, do the Red Sox opt for a short-term win at the cost of prospects? We should find out soon as MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that the team is having "serious trade talks."

