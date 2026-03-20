MLB Mock Trade: Red Sox's Jarren Duran Elevates Fantasy Value With Trade To Astros

The Boston Red Sox are ramping up for Opening Day with just four days remaining in Spring Training. The team will have difficult decisions to make as manager Alex Cora prepares his Opening Day lineup. Boston’s roster is riddled with talent, especially in the outfield.

The Red Sox feature four starting-caliber outfielders in Jarren Duran, Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu, which has raised trade rumors among the unit. Duran remains the most likely trade candidate among the position group, garnering interest among potential suitors throughout the majors.

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The Houston Astros make sense as a potential trade destination for Duran, looking for help in the outfield. Duran fits such a billing and could bolster Houston’s outfield tremendously. Let’s look at a mock trade that sends the 29-year-old to Houston:

Boston Red Sox-Houston Astros Mock Trade & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Sep 19, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Boston receives Isaac Paredes, Cash Considerations

Houston receives Jarren Duran, Greg Weissart

Boston’s ‘big problem’ in the outfield could help the team mortgage an asset or two for a quality bat in the infield, filling a big need for the team ahead of Opening Day. Duran will garner a significant return coming off a solid 2025 campaign and a breakout performance in 2024. In his first All-Star campaign, Duran hit .285, notching 111 runs, 191 hits, 21 home runs and 75 RBIs.

Though his numbers dipped slightly in 2025, including his WAR from 8.7 to 4.7, he improved on his RBI totals and remains a sought-after asset in the trade market. From a fantasy baseball perspective, a move to an outfielder-needy team could help Duran get back to his 2024 success, where he finished No. 8 among fantasy scorers to close the season.

On the other hand, Paredes could also benefit from a move, as he looks to re-emerge with similar production to his 2023 campaign. He managed encouraging numbers in a shortened 2025 season due to injury, posting 53 runs, 96 hits, 20 homers and 53 RBIs. He fills a massive need for the Red Sox in the infield, offering a righty power bat from third base.

Why The Red Sox Make The Trade

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu (52) catches a fly ball in the second inning against the New York Yankees during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Ahead of opening day, the Red Sox have plenty of depth in the outfield. Moving off Duran could allow the team to fill a big-time need, primarily in the infield. Paredes offers infield versatility and could form a solid infield pairing alongside the likes of three-time All-Star Alex Bregman. It will hurt to lose Duran’s production and efficient hitting output, but considering the team’s depth at the position, the Red Sox could benefit greatly from a trade that allows the team to fill a need ahead of Opening Day.

Why The Astros Make The Trade

Mar 11, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) is greeted at third base by first base coach Dave Clark (23) after his solo home run against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The Astros are searching for a lefty outfielder to pair with Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez. Houston features several strong contributors in the infield, with Christian Walker and Carlos Correa headlining the unit ahead of Opening Day, and could afford to mortgage Paredes to bring in a quality bat in the outfield. Duran offers efficient production on the offensive end and has remained encouragingly healthy for each of the past two seasons.

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