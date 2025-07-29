MLB Mock Trade: St. Louis Cardinals Deal Ryan Helsley to New York Mets
The Cardinals are in a weird spot. They are 3.5 games back of the last NL Wild Card spot at 55-53. They are not viewed as a favorite to win a championship or really be in the conversation, so maybe it's worth restocking at a few positions.
The Mets are expected to be somewhat aggressive at the trade deadline as they are 1.5 games up in the NL East. At one point in early June, they had the best record in baseball. Their bullpen though needs help. They started by adding Gregory Soto, but need more.
Ryan Helsley would be the perfect for the Mets, setting up Edwin Diaz to give them arguably the best one-two punch to close games in MLB.
New York Mets - St. Louis Cardinals MLB Mock Trade
New York Mets Receive
RHP Ryan Helsley
St. Louis Cardinals Receive
3B Mark Vientos
SP and Mets No. 5 prospect Brandon Sproat
The Mets would land a premier reliever for the stretch run and postseason in Helsley. The downside is he's an expiring contract so you only have him for a few months. Although, if Helsley enjoys it in New York, maybe he ends up signing a deal with the Mets in the offseason.
The 31-year-old righty has a 3.00 ERA this season, tossing 36 innings, striking out 41 and saving 21 games. Helsley is coming off a career-high 49-save season in 2024 to the tune of a 2.04 ERA and has consistently been great throughout his career, pitching to a 2.67 ERA over seven seasons, all in St. Louis. With the two-time All-Star becoming a free agent, this is the perfect time for the Cardinals to get a nice haul for him.
Mark Vientos has been a name that has come up this week as someone the Mets would be willing to part ways with. Vientos responded Monday by belting a grand slam to give the Mets a 5-1 lead in a game they eventually lost. Vientos burst out on the scene last season with 27 homers and 71 RBIs, while hitting .266 with a .322 OBP. He also hit .327 with five home runs and 14 RBIs in a tremendous 2024 postseason run.
The 25-year-old has regressed mightily this year, hitting just seven home runs and driving in 31 runs. He's hitting just .230 with a .283 OBP in 74 games. The Mets have a surplus of third baseman with Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio both on the roster, plus Luisangel Acuña there if they need him. Vientos has not been good defensively and has been used moreso as a DH this year. If the Cardinals eventually trade Nolan Arenado, Vientos can slide in there or be a DH in St. Louis.
Brandon Sproat is very close to being called up to the big leagues. There's a decent chance he gets there before the season ends. Sproat would give the Cardinals some much-needed starting pitching in a rotation that needs some help on the backend.
The 24-year-old quickly has risen up the Mets ranks going from single-A to triple-A last season alone in his rookie year. He's been shining the past month at triple-A after a rocky start, now getting his ERA down to 4.30 over 90 innings and 20 starts, while striking out 73. Sproat is ranked No. 5 in the Mets system right now and is the third-ranked pitcher behind Jonah Tong and Nolan McLean, who feel like untouchables for the Mets.
Fantasy Baseball Impact:
Edwin Diaz would likely still remain the Mets closer, so Helsley is probably not worth rostering. He would still get a few save chances here and there when Diaz sits, but not like he was in St. Louis. Vientos has been too inconsistent to rely on him playing everyday and turning it around in St. Louis, so both probably are not worth rostering at all.