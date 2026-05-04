Mock Trade Breakdown: Seranthony Domínguez to the Yankees, Cost, Fit, and Fantasy Impact

A Seranthony Domínguez mock trade focuses on a reliable high-leverage reliever who can upgrade a contender’s bullpen, especially at the deadline when teams value strikeouts and late-inning stability over long-term control.

From a fantasy standpoint, a move to a stronger team could also boost his value through more save chances, holds, and win opportunities, since better teams create more high-leverage situations.

The return usually requires a real prospect package with upside, typically a top-20 system bat or arm plus another developmental piece rather than elite prospects.

Here’s what it would take for the Yankees to acquire him:

New York Yankees - Chicago White Sox MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Yankees Acquire:

RP Seranthony Domínguez

White Sox Acquire

RHP Rory Fox

OF Jace Avina

Fantasy Impact

Seranthony Domínguez (to Yankees)

With a 3.95 ERA, 17 K in 13.2 IP, and a 1.244 WHIP across 15 MLB games in 2026, Domínguez is already a usable bullpen arm, and a move to the Yankees would likely increase his fantasy value through more high-leverage work, wins, holds, and occasional save chances.

Rory Fox (to White Sox – High-A)

In High-A, Fox has struggled with an 8.20 ERA and 1.71 WHIP over 18.2 innings in 4 games, but his 24 strikeouts show strong swing-and-miss stuff; he’s a low-floor, high-variance arm who remains a long-term dynasty stash rather than a redraft asset.

Jace Avina (to White Sox – AA)

At Double-A, Avina has hit .200 with 7 HR, 17 RBI, and a .752 OPS in 90 at-bats, showing real game power despite contact issues; the AA placement makes him more relevant long-term, but he’s still a developmental power bat rather than a near-term fantasy contributor.

Why The Yankees Make The Trade

May 2, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez (58) celebrates after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

From the Yankees’ perspective, this is a win-now move for a team sitting 23–11 and in first place in the American League, where the focus shifts from prospect development to strengthening the MLB roster for a playoff run.

Adding Seranthony Domínguez (3.95 ERA, 17 K, 1.244 WHIP in 13.2 IP over 15 games) gives them immediate bullpen help with swing-and-miss stuff for high-leverage situations, even if he’s not a dominant closer.

In return, they move High-A pitcher Rory Fox (8.20 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 24 K in 18.2 IP) and AA outfielder Jace Avina (.200 AVG, 7 HR, .752 OPS in 90 AB)—two volatile prospects with upside but plenty of development risk. For a first-place team, that kind of minor-league depth is often expendable if it improves the MLB bullpen.

Why The White Sox Make The Trade

Feb 26, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Jace Avina (33) hits a RBI double during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

From the White Sox perspective, sitting at 16–18, they’re likely trending toward being deadline sellers, prioritizing future value over short-term bullpen production.

They move Seranthony Domínguez to sell high on a productive reliever whose value can fluctuate, especially for contenders looking for late-inning help.

In return, they receive Jace Avina (19th in the Yankees system) and Rory Fox (20th in the Yankees system)—two lower-ranked prospects with upside but real development risk, adding long-term organizational depth.

Overall, it’s a typical retooling move: turn a current MLB reliever into two controllable prospects during a non-contending stretch.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News