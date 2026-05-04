Mock Trade Breakdown: Seranthony Domínguez to the Yankees, Cost, Fit, and Fantasy Impact
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A Seranthony Domínguez mock trade focuses on a reliable high-leverage reliever who can upgrade a contender’s bullpen, especially at the deadline when teams value strikeouts and late-inning stability over long-term control.
From a fantasy standpoint, a move to a stronger team could also boost his value through more save chances, holds, and win opportunities, since better teams create more high-leverage situations.
The return usually requires a real prospect package with upside, typically a top-20 system bat or arm plus another developmental piece rather than elite prospects.
Here’s what it would take for the Yankees to acquire him:
New York Yankees - Chicago White Sox MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact
Yankees Acquire:
RP Seranthony Domínguez
White Sox Acquire
RHP Rory Fox
OF Jace Avina
Fantasy Impact
Seranthony Domínguez (to Yankees)
With a 3.95 ERA, 17 K in 13.2 IP, and a 1.244 WHIP across 15 MLB games in 2026, Domínguez is already a usable bullpen arm, and a move to the Yankees would likely increase his fantasy value through more high-leverage work, wins, holds, and occasional save chances.
Rory Fox (to White Sox – High-A)
In High-A, Fox has struggled with an 8.20 ERA and 1.71 WHIP over 18.2 innings in 4 games, but his 24 strikeouts show strong swing-and-miss stuff; he’s a low-floor, high-variance arm who remains a long-term dynasty stash rather than a redraft asset.
Jace Avina (to White Sox – AA)
At Double-A, Avina has hit .200 with 7 HR, 17 RBI, and a .752 OPS in 90 at-bats, showing real game power despite contact issues; the AA placement makes him more relevant long-term, but he’s still a developmental power bat rather than a near-term fantasy contributor.
Why The Yankees Make The Trade
From the Yankees’ perspective, this is a win-now move for a team sitting 23–11 and in first place in the American League, where the focus shifts from prospect development to strengthening the MLB roster for a playoff run.
Adding Seranthony Domínguez (3.95 ERA, 17 K, 1.244 WHIP in 13.2 IP over 15 games) gives them immediate bullpen help with swing-and-miss stuff for high-leverage situations, even if he’s not a dominant closer.
In return, they move High-A pitcher Rory Fox (8.20 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 24 K in 18.2 IP) and AA outfielder Jace Avina (.200 AVG, 7 HR, .752 OPS in 90 AB)—two volatile prospects with upside but plenty of development risk. For a first-place team, that kind of minor-league depth is often expendable if it improves the MLB bullpen.
Why The White Sox Make The Trade
From the White Sox perspective, sitting at 16–18, they’re likely trending toward being deadline sellers, prioritizing future value over short-term bullpen production.
They move Seranthony Domínguez to sell high on a productive reliever whose value can fluctuate, especially for contenders looking for late-inning help.
In return, they receive Jace Avina (19th in the Yankees system) and Rory Fox (20th in the Yankees system)—two lower-ranked prospects with upside but real development risk, adding long-term organizational depth.
Overall, it’s a typical retooling move: turn a current MLB reliever into two controllable prospects during a non-contending stretch.
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Ryan Shea is a seasoned sports enthusiast with a sharp eye for strategy and a deep love for the game—no matter the sport. Whether he’s analyzing roster moves or spotting trends before they hit the headlines, Ryan brings a unique mix of research, instinct, and insider perspective to his writing. With over a decade of experience dominating fantasy leagues, he knows what it takes to build championship-caliber lineups. A diehard fan of all things New York, Ryan proudly reps the Jets, Yankees, Knicks, and Rangers—win or lose.