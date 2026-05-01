Jhoan Duran Mock Trade: Elite Closer Value, Fantasy Impact, and Rays Acquisition Cost

A mock trade for Jhoan Duran focuses on one of baseball’s elite late-inning relievers, whose dominant velocity and strikeout ability can instantly stabilize a bullpen and shorten games for a contender.

In fantasy, he becomes an elite closer on a winning team, delivering saves, strong ratios, and high strikeout totals.

Here’s what it would take for the Rays to acquire him:

Tampa Bay Rays - Philadelphia Phillies MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Rays Acquire:

RHP Jhoan Duran

Phillies Acquire:

SS Carson Williams

RHP Brody Hopkins

C Dominic Keegan

Fantasy Impact

Jhoan Duran — Tampa Bay Rays

With a 1.35 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 8 strikeouts, and 5 saves in 7 games (2026), Duran would remain an elite fantasy closer in Tampa Bay’s structured bullpen system.

The Rays tend to maximize leverage usage, which would keep his save opportunities steady while preserving elite ratios, making him a top-3 fantasy closer with strong job security and multi-category dominance in saves leagues.

Carson Williams — Philadelphia Phillies

Feb 26, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Carson Williams (7) stands in the on deck circle before the game against the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Williams brings a .272/.824 OPS line with 4 HR and 18 RBI in AAA, but is struggling in MLB at .130 with a .341 OPS and 3 RBI in 7 games.

With the Phillies, he’d likely get more offensive support and protection in the lineup, boosting his confidence long-term. Fantasy-wise, he remains a dynasty stash with elite positional upside, but still not a consistent redraft option until his MLB contract stabilizes.

Brody Hopkins — Philadelphia Phillies

Hopkins has a 4.88 ERA, 1.663 WHIP, and 30 strikeouts over 27.2 innings in 6 games, showing swing-and-miss ability but poor consistency.

In Philadelphia, a contender environment would likely push him toward a long-relief or developmental role initially, limiting immediate fantasy value. He projects as a deep-league strikeout stash, where improvement in command could unlock streamer value later in the season.

Dominic Keegan — Philadelphia Phillies

Keegan is hitting .212 with 4 HR, 12 RBI, and a .853 OPS in 22 AAA games, showing real pop despite contact issues.

In Philadelphia, he’d be viewed as catching depth with offensive upside behind an established starter. Fantasy-wise, he profiles as a deeper-league catcher stash with power upside, useful in two-catcher or dynasty formats but not yet a primary fantasy starter.

Dominic Keegan (TBR) is a power-hitting catcher w/ more to show than we saw last season. After he hit 9 HR w/ a 138 wRC+ in AA in '24, his K% swelled to 29.5% w/ more swing and miss. Dealt w/ some arm injuries early in camp, but in AAA posted a 48.0% H-H% w/ a 106.9 MPH 90th% EV. pic.twitter.com/rLfYUxygrW — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) February 18, 2026

Why The Rays Make The Trade

Jhoan Duran shuts the door to get the save and secure the W for the @Phillies! pic.twitter.com/Cxp0eEOojX — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 11, 2026

The Rays, sitting at 18–12 and 2nd in the AL East, would make a trade for Jhoan Duran to strengthen a real playoff push. With his 1.35 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, and 5 saves in 2026, he gives them an elite late-inning weapon to lock down close games and stabilize the bullpen.

To get him, they would give up a significant prospect package, including Carson Williams, Brody Hopkins, and Dominic Keegan—players with varying levels of upside but all years away from contributing consistently at the MLB level.

In a tight division race, the Rays choose proven bullpen dominance now over future potential, making this a win-now move that sacrifices multiple high-upside prospects to secure a real edge in October contention.

Why The Phillies Make The Trade

Carson Williams has homered in back-to-back games, giving him 4 on the season.



100 MPH EV I 353 FT pic.twitter.com/Irg1MGqIjZ — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) April 29, 2026

The Phillies would consider this kind of trade as part of a major organizational reset, especially after a 12–19 start to the season and the firing of manager Rob Thomson.

At that point, the front office is no longer just tweaking a contender—they’re re-evaluating the direction of the roster and how quickly it can be reshaped back into a sustainable winner.

In that context, acquiring players like Carson Williams, Brody Hopkins, and Dominic Keegan gives Philadelphia a chance to pivot toward controllable, long-term talent. Williams offers premium infield upside despite early MLB struggles, Hopkins brings strikeout-heavy pitching potential, and Keegan adds catching depth with offensive upside.

None are immediate stars, but together they represent a foundation for retooling rather than chasing short-term fixes.

After a disappointing start and a managerial change, this type of move signals the Phillies pressing the reset button on their roster construction philosophy, shifting focus from trying to salvage the current season to building a younger, more sustainable core that can compete consistently in future years.

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