Nico Hoerner's Fantasy Stock Set to Rise in Potential Yankees Trade

Chicago Cubs’ second baseman Nico Hoerner is a versatile, high-contact infielder with strong on-base skills, speed, and Gold Glove defense. He can anchor a contending team’s infield while providing fantasy value across multiple categories. With the Yankees dealing with injuries and a platoon at third base, Hoerner would be an immediate upgrade.

Here’s what it would take for New York to acquire him:

Chicago Cubs- New York Yankees MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Cubs Acquire:

UTIL Oswaldo Cabrera

RHP Elmer Rodríguez

SS Dax Kilby

Yankees Acquire:

2B Nico Hoerner

Fantasy Impact

Hoerner had a standout 2025 season, hitting .297 with 178 hits, 7 home runs, 61 RBIs, 29 stolen bases, a .345 OBP, and a .394 SLG over 156 games. His combination of contact, speed, and defensive versatility made him a reliable fantasy contributor in OBP and stolen-base formats.

Moving to the Yankees would likely increase his fantasy value, as he would bat in a more potent lineup, providing more opportunities for runs, RBIs, and stolen bases. In New York’s high-scoring environment, Hoerner could see a slight uptick in power numbers and overall production, making him a safer mid-tier fantasy asset with upside in multiple categories.

May 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera (95) throws the ball to first base for an out during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. M | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Cabrera’s 2025 season was limited to 34 games, where he hit .243 with 1 home run, 11 RBIs, a .322 OBP, and a .630 OPS. While his playing time was restricted, he showed the ability to get on base and contribute in multiple positions.

In this trade to Chicago, Cabrera’s fantasy value rises modestly, as he would be in line for regular at-bats with a rebuilding Cubs team, increasing counting stats like runs and RBIs. His multi-position eligibility also adds positional flexibility for fantasy managers in deeper leagues.

In 2025, Kilby played 18 games in Low-A, slashing .353/.457/.441 with a .898 OPS, stealing 16 bases, and scoring 19 runs in 81 plate appearances. Though still early in his pro career, he showed elite contact skills, plate discipline, and speed.

Joining the Cubs gives Kilby a clear path to MLB playing time in the coming years, which boosts his long-term fantasy stock. While he isn’t immediately relevant for 2026 fantasy leagues, he could become a high-upside stolen-base and batting average contributor once he reaches the majors.

Feb 20, 2026; Sarasota, Florida, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Elmer Rodriguez (76) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles during spring training at Ed Smith Stadium. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Rodríguez had a dominant 2025 minor-league season, posting a 2.58 ERA with 176 strikeouts in 150 innings, holding batters to a .190 average over 27 appearances. His strikeout potential and command make him one of the Yankees’ top pitching prospects.

Moving to the Cubs provides a faster path to MLB rotation duty, increasing his future fantasy value. Rodríguez could become a high-strikeout, mid-rotation starter in 1–2 years, making him a valuable asset in dynasty leagues and deep keeper formats.

Why The Cubs Make The Trade

The Cubs make this trade to shed Nico Hoerner’s salary while still maintaining a competitive roster in both the short and long term.

By receiving Oswaldo Cabrera, a versatile multi-position player with power and speed, Dax Kilby, a contact-oriented shortstop with defensive range and speed, and Elmer Rodríguez, a high-upside pitching prospect, Chicago adds young talent with minimal financial burden.

This allows the Cubs to free up payroll for other key contributors while keeping the roster competitive in 2026 and beyond. The move gives them flexibility to manage the lineup and rotation, adding positional depth and future upside without sacrificing present competitiveness, making it a strategic decision that balances finances and roster strength.

Why The Yankees Make The Trade

The Yankees make this trade because they have clear openings and instability in the infield heading into the 2026 season.

With Anthony Volpe sidelined by injury and the third-base position a platoon between Ryan McMahon and Ahmed Rosario, the team lacks a reliable, high-contact infielder who can provide consistent offensive production and strong defense.

Acquiring Nico Hoerner immediately addresses these gaps, giving New York a clear upgrade on the infield. Additionally, versatile player Jazz Chisholm can move to shortstop or third base if needed, allowing Hoerner to step in at second.

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