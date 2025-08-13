Pete Alonso Makes Mets History: Where Does That Rank All-Time by MLB Team HR Totals?
Earlier this season, I gave Pete Alonso the nickname "Big Stack" as I expected him to get paid by someone next season. The Mets need his bat in the worst way to hang on to a playoff spot this year, so his price tag is rising with each good day at the plate.
In his eighth season with the New York Mets, Pete Alonso became the top home run hitter (254) in the history of the Mets. Their franchise has been around for 64 seasons, so I thought their top power hitter in history would have a higher career total in balls landing in the seats. Here are the top home run hitters for all 30 major league teams:
This season, Alonso ranks third in RBIs (96) and is tied for seventh in home runs (28) during the Mets' game on Tuesday night. On the downside, he hasn’t been as much of an edge in runs (63) in fantasy leagues. In his career, Alonso has three seasons with 40 home runs or more (53, 40, and 46), with his best outcome coming in his rookie campaign. With five more RBIs, he’ll reach the 100-RBI mark for the fourth time in his career (2019 – 120, 2022 – 131, and 2023 – 118).
I have Alonso on many fantasy teams this year, as I liked the thought of him hitting behind Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto for RBI chances, along with his power stroke. He’s lived up to those expectations, but my fantasy rosters could use a push over 40 home runs down the stretch to move my teams up the standings.
Manny Machado has the lowest team home run total (172), while Pete Alonso ranked 28th for the Mets. Hank Aaron (733) and Babe Ruth (659) stand at the top of the leaderboard for the Braves and Yankees. The major league home run leader (Barry Bonds) was edged out by Willie Mays (646) and Willie Stargell (475) for the team lead for the San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates.