Pete Rose Reinstated: MLB Lifts Lifetime Ban
The merits of being a Hall of Fame player have a wide range of opinions, considering the different eras of the game. Sports writers and media outlets feel they should control the outcome of each player’s chances. Unfortunately, there are some agendas behind the voting process, almost making some voters unworthy of such a great part of baseball history.
The journey of time, injuries, and performance-enhancing vehicles blur the lines to greatness in major league baseball players.
Pete Rose was a polarizing player who reached heights that no other player in the game achieved. He is the all-time leader in games (3,562), plate appearances (15,890), at-bats (14,053), and hits (4,256) while ranking sixth in runs (2,165).
Rose played the game with passion and heart while always being at full throttle, earning him the nickname – Charlie Hustle. His Hall of Fame resume is built on longevity, which in itself should be a skill, based on the high number of injuries in the current state of baseball. Rose never hit more than 16 home runs in a season or stole over 20 bags. He had 423 fewer strikeouts (1,143 – 7.2%) than walks (1,566).
From 1970 to 1983, Rose played in six World Series, helping the Reds (1975 and 1976) and Phillies (1980) win three titles. He won two Gold Gloves (OF – 1969 and 1970), three batting titles (1968, 1969, and 1973), and one MVP award (1973).
The Cincinnati Reds rewarded his hard work with a managerial job from 1984 to 1989, where he went 412-373. Unfortunately, his quest for action led to poor decision-making and betting on games. As a result, Major League Baseball placed Rose on the Hall of Fame ineligible list in the early 90s.
In his major league career, Rose’s love of the game led to him seeing action at 1B (939), 2B (628), 3B (634), and OF (1,327). In today’s game, the Red Sox are paying Rafael Devers $313,500,000 for 10 seasons, but Boston has to fight with him to make a position shift.
On May 13th, 2025, Major League Baseball lifted the lifetime ban on Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson, paving the way for both players to reach the Field of Dreams outside the lines of the baseball diamond. As the sun has set on Rose’s career and life, his heart and soul will now be permanently part of baseball history, among the greatest in the game. Today’s ruling marks the last hit of his career, and it will last for eternity.
