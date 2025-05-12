Diamondbacks Stud Jordan Lawlar Promoted To Majors: Fantasy Baseball Impact
The excitement of a stud young player is sometimes quickly dampened after disappointing results, highlighted by the early struggles of Nick Kurtz (14-for-52 with four runs, five RBIs, and 23 strikeouts).
Lawlar comes to the major on a four-game hitting streak (5-for-17 with three runs, one RBI, and one steal) while upping his AAA stats (.336/38/6/31/13 over 152 at-bats). He is on pace for 138 runs, 22 home runs, 112 RBI, and 47 stolen bases if given 550 at-bats. His walk rate (10.4) was favorable, with just over the league average in his strikeout rate (22.5).
The Diamondbacks gave Lawlar 31 at-bats of experience in 2023 (.129 with two runs and one steal). He struck out 32.4% of the time. Over his four seasons in the minors, Lawlar hit .300 with 244 runs, 44 home runs, 181 RBIs, and 95 stolen bases over 1,048 at-bats. He took a few more walks (11.8%) while having a similar strikeout rate (22.6) as 2025.
Arizona should slide him to third base in the majors, with Eugenio Suarez shifting to DH. Lawlar saw action this season at 2B (16), 3B (8), and SS (10) in the minors. Pavin Smith has yet to play in the outfield this year, so his role will change after the addition of Lawlar.
The Diamondbacks' young, stud infield prospect has impact upside, but he will need some at-bats with Arizona before offering difference-maker stats. Lawlar should be added to all fantasy leagues.
