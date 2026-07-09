Pirates And 2 Other Fantasy Baseball Landing Spots Could Benefit Foster Griffin

The Washington Nationals have made a surprising leap through the first half of the 2026 MLB campaign, posting a 48-46 record to this point of the year. Despite a surprising performance from the team, they’ve been widely expected to enter August’s trade deadline as one of baseball’s bigger sellers in the market. The team has been linked to a number of trades involving star players, including lefty pitcher Foster Griffin.

The former first-round pick is in the midst of a career year after spending each of the last three seasons in Japan. He’s emerged as one of the top starters in the majors this season, posting a league-leading 19 starts. In that span, Griffin has pitched 110.1 winnings, with career-high marks over his 2.77 ERA and 1.015 WHIP, racking up 109 strikeouts.

Foster Griffin in his last 7 starts:



43.1 IP

1.25 ERA

44 K



After spending 3 years in the NPB, he's returned to MLB in a BIG way! pic.twitter.com/5n9OP49sju — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 9, 2026

Over his emergence, Griffin has rapidly ascended fantasy baseball rankings, breaking out as a consistent option on the mound. After entering the season ranked as the No. 199 pitcher in fantasy, he vastly outperformed expectations and has climbed well into the top-100 at the position, an upward trend that projects to continue down the stretch of the season.

His performance throughout the season has grabbed the attention of several contenders throughout the league who could present enticing returns for help in the bullpen. Should the Nationals elect to sell, Griffin will be a prime trade candidate, considering he’s pitching on just a one-year deal.

Let’s look at three landing spots for Griffin that could bolster his fantasy outlook even greater:

Chicago Cubs

Jul 7, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ (8), center, celebrates with infielder Dansby Swanson (7) and infielder Nico Hoerner (2) after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Cubs have been linked to several different starters who could be shopped in the trade market. Chicago’s front office is looking for outside help in the bullpen, and could target Griffin as a reliable starter for the team’s playoff push. His strikeout production and stamina on the mound will help him sustain consistent fantasy production, while serving as a key veteran presence in the bullpen. Suiting up on a cost-friendly contract, Chicago could provide a significant bump to Griffin’s fantasy outlook down the stretch of the season, with a trade likely benefiting both sides.

Milwaukee Brewers

Jul 7, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Luis Lara (18) is congratulated by left fielder Jake Bauers (9) after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Milwaukee Brewers are a perfect landing spot for Griffin, considering the price point on his current contract. The front office routinely searches out cost-friendly veteran contributors in the trade market, and could look to build on that trend at the deadline. The Brewers have posted the top bullpen performance of any team on our list, but could still greatly benefit from the addition of Griffin on the pathway to a lengthy playoff run. From a fantasy baseball perspective, his fantasy outlook likely doesn’t take the same leap as that of the other two teams on our list, but he’ll remain a reliable contributor among lineups.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Jun 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Jake Mangum (left) and shortstop Jared Triolo (19) congratulate second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) crossing home plate on a three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning at PNC Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pittsburgh Pirates have emerged as one of baseball’s biggest surprises amid one of the MLB’s longest playoff droughts. After an active offseason, the Pirates came into the season with elevated expectations, but have managed a respectable 47-46 record on the year. Pittsburgh’s bullpen has emerged as one of the team’s biggest weaknesses to this point of the season, generating trade buzz around the team. The Pirates could look to bolster the bullpen with an immediate contributor, which could vastly bolster Griffin’s fantasy outlook over the remainder of the season. He’ll serve as one of the unit’s cornerstone assets, and could help the team crack the postseason for the first time since 2015.

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