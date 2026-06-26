David Peterson Trade From Mets To Cubs Could Kickstart Fantasy Baseball Turnaround

The Chicago Cubs and the New York Mets completed one of the more notable trades to this point in the MLB season, featuring star pitcher David Peterson. The All-Star lefty has endured plentiful inconsistency through the first half of the season, resulting in his trade to Chicago, a squad in dire need of bullpen help.

The Cubs’ bullpen has been plagued by injury throughout the team’s 43-37 start to the 2026 campaign, forcing the team to navigate the trade market for outside help ahead of the August 3 deadline. Per reports, Chicago dealt minor league infielder Cole Mathis to the Mets, where he’ll join a talented offensive lineup.

Trade news: The Chicago Cubs are acquiring left-hander David Peterson from the New York Mets, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 25, 2026

Peterson has plummeted back to earth after earning the first All-Star bid of his career in 2025, posting a career-low 6.09 ERA over 16 games. He struggled mightily in his final game in a Mets uniform, letting up five runs in the 6-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

New York has dealt with bullpen inconsistency in its own regard aside from Peterson, but felt moving on from the lefty dealer could benefit the team over the long term. On the other hand, the Cubs can present Peterson with a much-needed change of scenery, with the trade slightly improving his fantasy baseball stock.

At the time of his trade, the former first-round pick is ranked as the No. 122 pitcher in fantasy, setting the table for a potential redemption campaign down the stretch of the season. Let’s explore Peterson’s fantasy outlook over the remainder of the season following today’s big trade:

Cubs Trade Adds Intrigue To David Peterson’s Buy-Low Case In Fantasy

Jun 10, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher David Peterson (23) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Citi Field. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Cubs are shoring up weaknesses within the lineup amid a promising campaign for a team eyeing a deep postseason run. Peterson may be entering Chicago’s rotation in the midst of a significant slump, but he possesses the tools to bounce back in a timely manner.

Due to his performance this season, he’s viewed as a buy-low candidate with minimal value in the trade market among fantasy leagues. For fantasy managers in need of bullpen help, now could be the perfect time to move for Peterson.

In a vastly improved situation with a slightly superior defensive unit behind him, Peterson should manage to stabilize his ERA to a degree. With improved numbers and sustained strikeout production, he’ll likely find his way inside the top-100 rankings among all pitchers in fantasy.

The trade to the Cubs elevates his fantasy ceiling immensely, and helps Peterson build a viable case as a quality buy-low candidate. Moving for the former All-Star may not be a league-winning trade, but Peterson could certainly provide valuable depth for fantasy lineups over the back half of the regular season.

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