Rafael Devers Mock Trade to Yankees: Buy-Low Power Bat, Giants Reset & Fantasy Baseball Impact Breakdown

A mock trade involving Rafael Devers focuses on his continued value as a proven power hitter, even amid a down 2026 season. His track record still makes him attractive to contenders looking to buy low on middle-of-the-order upside.

For the San Francisco Giants, a struggling record could push them toward shedding his contract and turning one major asset into multiple controllable pieces for a retool.

Here’s what it would take for the Yankees to acquire him:

New York Yankees- San Francisco Giants MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Yankees Get:

3B Rafael Devers

Giants Get:

LHP Brock Selvidge

RHP Chase Hampton

OF Jace Avina

Fantasy Impact

Rafael Devers → Yankees

Devers is hitting .232 with 4 home runs, 16 RBIs, and a .640 OPS over 40 games in 2026. In fantasy terms, the move to New York gives him a major environment boost—short porch power potential and a deeper lineup around him.

Even with a down year, he immediately becomes a rebound candidate in power categories, offering strong upside in home runs and RBI production if he regains form in a more hitter-friendly situation.

Brock Selvidge → Giants

Selvidge went 2–7 with a 4.68 ERA, 82.2 innings pitched, and a 1.43 WHIP over 19 games in 2025, and he is currently recovering from UCL surgery in 2026.

In fantasy terms, this makes him a pure long-term stash with no immediate value. The injury plus inconsistent results limit his short-term appeal, but if he returns healthy, he could still develop into a streaming or back-end rotation option in deeper dynasty leagues.

Brock Selvidge struck out four today in his first game of the spring 🔥 pic.twitter.com/j8k0Jr9GKx — Milb Central (@milb_central) February 21, 2026

Chase Hampton → Giants

Hampton has thrown just 3 innings in 2026 (1 game) with 3 strikeouts and a 0.33 WHIP while rehabbing in Single-A after previously reaching Double-A.

Fantasy-wise, he’s a high-upside dynasty lottery ticket. The strikeout efficiency is promising, but his injury-recovery trajectory makes him a long-term stash only, with upside hinging on health and a full return to higher levels.

Jace Avina → Giants

Avina is hitting .227 with 9 home runs, 24 RBIs, and an .811 OPS over 119 Double-A games in 2026.

From a fantasy perspective, he’s a low-average but moderately intriguing power/OBP profile. The strong OPS suggests he contributes through walks and occasional power, but the lack of contact consistency keeps him strictly in deep dynasty leagues unless the hit tool improves significantly.

Everything's coming up Jaces♠️



Jace Avina clubs his fifth home run of the season, all in the last 11 games to give Somerset a 4-1 lead! pic.twitter.com/PNqw384AKp — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) April 29, 2026

Why The Yankees Make The Trade

Apr 8, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) looks on after hitting a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (27) at Oracle Park. | Justine Willard-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are 26–15 and already one of the best teams in baseball, so this is a clear win-now move designed to push them over the top. With third base production lagging due to Ryan McMahon’s offensive struggles this season, New York targets Rafael Devers as a direct upgrade in the middle of the lineup.

Devers also brings a proven power profile that fits perfectly in Yankee Stadium’s short porch in right field, a park he has historically taken advantage of during his time with the Red Sox. Even in a down 2026 season, his left-handed power and ability to hit for impact make him a strong bounce-back candidate in a more favorable offensive environment.

For the Yankees, this is an aggressive all-in addition: they leverage prospect depth to add a proven slugger to an already elite roster, strengthening an infield weakness while maximizing their championship window.

Why The Giants Make The Trade

Yankees #8 overall prospect, Chase Hampton, is making his return to the mound in Single-A Tampa tonight



Hampton hasn't pitched since 2024, when he reached AA, but got TJ in early 2025



His first strikeout of the night here on a sweeper



79.1 mph, 2538 RPM pic.twitter.com/pkds48Ovy0 — Cai Rogers (@cai_rogers7) May 8, 2026

The San Francisco Giants are 16–24 and trending out of contention, so they shift toward retooling rather than competing. In that situation, moving Rafael Devers lets them capitalize on his remaining value instead of risking further decline on a large contract.

With Devers struggling in 2026, the Giants use this as a chance to “reset” the roster and turn one high-cost star into multiple controllable pieces. The return pitching prospects like Chase Hampton, Brock Selvidge, plus outfielder Jace Avina, add long-term depth across the system.

It’s a classic sell-off move: trade a declining star for multiple younger, cost-controlled assets to rebuild for the next competitive window.

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