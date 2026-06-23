Reds Shortstop Elly De La Cruz Activated From IL And Set To Return For Tonight's Game

Cincinnati Reds star shortstop Elly De La Cruz has been sidelined since May 31, when he strained his right hamstring against the Atlanta Braves. He is now set to return tonight after being activated from the IL, Tuesday June, 23, against the Milwaukee Brewers. He brings much-needed reinforcements to a struggling Reds team.

The #Reds today activated IF Elly De La Cruz from the 10-day injured list and optioned OF Will Benson to Triple-A Louisville (postgame 6/22). pic.twitter.com/y79YT3r3XZ — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 23, 2026

De La Cruz returns to a Reds team that has sunk to last place in the NL Central and sits three games out of a wild-card spot. This return couldn't have come at a better time, as the team desperately needs him in the lineup.

Fantasy Impact

SS Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds

De La Cruz is one of the most gifted young players in baseball, and his presence raises the value of the entire offense. His speed and the pressure he puts on opposing teams on the base paths are a difference maker.

Not only does he steal bases and score runs, but he forces his opponents to make mistakes and lose focus. There aren't many players that impact a game quite like him; the only other player that comes to mind is Ronald Acuna Jr, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury of his own.

As an individual, De La Cruz will bring fantasy owners average, power, and everything else in between. Prior to getting injured, he was batting .280 with 12 home runs and 37 RBIs. He also scored 40 runs and stole 10 bases.

Due to the nature of his injury, it could take him a few games before he starts stealing bases and stretching doubles to triples. Nevertheless, we still expect him to be effective, and his power should be there immediately upon his return.

SS Matt McLain, Cincinnati Reds

McLain did his best in De La Cruz's absence, but he was obviously a huge step down from Elly. With De La Cruz returning, we expect McLain to return to a much more limited role as a backup, pinch hitter, and occasionally the DH. If you were leaning on him with De La Cruz out, make sure you get him out of your lineup, assuming he's not playing tonight.

In the 17 games De La Cruz missed, McLain batted .222 with just three home runs and five RBIs, scoring nine runs and stealing four bases. That production shouldn't be overly difficult for you to replace on the waiver wire if you were starting McLain but are not the De La Cruz owner.

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