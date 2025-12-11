Robert Suarez' Fantasy Baseball Stock Changes with Braves Signing, Mason Miller Rises

The MLB free agency market continues to heat up as another big splash landed today, this time in Atlanta. The Braves have signed Closer, Robert Suarez, to a 3-Year $45 Million contract. He now joins a team looking back towards excellence after a injury-ridden 2025 season. The Braves have themselves now an elite closer and it will come to notable impact in the world of Fantasy Baseball. Let's discuss how it affects the game.

Atlanta Braves Fantasy Baseball Impact

The Braves operated in 2025 with their closer being Raisel Iglesias. He pitched to a 3.26 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 28 Saves, and 5 Blown Saves over 69 Appearances. Iglesias was the 15th ranked Reliever in 2025 Fantasy Baseball.

Between Robert Suarez and Raisel Iglesias, Atlanta now has two of the five relievers with the most saves over the last two seasons. With a healthy Chris Sale, Spencer Schwellenbach and Spencer Strider, plus a full season of Hurston Waldrep, their pitching could take a huge leap. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 11, 2025

Iglesias did resign with the Braves and being a reliable closer, he will maintain that role. However, Suarez adds another safety net to this bullpen. If Iglesias struggles, Suarez could take over as the closer. In fact, he could be the closer by opening day for all we know. This move adds risk and a lower ceiling to both players.

In games that Iglesias, or Suarez do not close, the other player will likely often be a setup man, pitching in over 60 total games. In a category league, both players are great volume as a reliever for strikeouts, ERA, and much more, but they could lack the ceiling desired in Saves.

San Diego Padres Fantasy Baseball Impact

Last year, Suarez was awesome for the Padres with 40 Saves and a sub-3.00 ERA. Now that he is gone, it looks that Mason Miller will takeover as the Closer in 2026.

104 MPH 🔥



Mason Miller is bringing the heat pitching on back-to-back days! #Postseason pic.twitter.com/S6TyC8G3iB — MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2025

Miller comes off of a season where he rang up a 2.39 ERA and 14.2 K/9 in 60 Appearances. He even recorded 22 Saves of his own.

The Padres have a great player in Miller and he should slot in as a great closer. We expect the Padres to be great, as always, so the chances will be there. Miller is absolutely a player with 30+ Save upside, an Top-10 Relieving upside in Fantasy Baseball.

In 2025, Miller was the 11th ranked Reliever in Fantasy Baseball. Suarez, himself, was the 3rd best Reliever. Now imagine what Miller can do with an uptick in his volume and save opportunities? He should trend very highly on your big board.

Stock Watch

Robert Suarez trends a bit downwards, but still with Top-10 upside well in his range of outcomes. He may trend more towards the Top-20.

Mason Miller can only go up in value and volume. This makes him a true threat at being a Top-5 Reliver in Fantasy Baseball.

