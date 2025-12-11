Padres Free Agent Robert Suarez Signs $45 Million Deal With NL Rival

Former San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez, after opting out of the final two years of his deal in San Diego, signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

ESPN insider Jeff Passan was the first to report the news.

BREAKING: Closer Robert Suarez and the Atlanta Braves are in agreement on a three-year, $45 million contract, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 11, 2025

The 31-year-old had spent all four of his MLB seasons with the Padres before entering free agency this offseason. Throughout his time in San Diego, Suarez made two All-Star Games, recording 77 saves throughout 206 appearances on the mound.

He posted his career-best ERA in his first season in MLB, posting a 2.27 ERA through 45 appearances while striking out 61 batters. After a disappointing 2023 season, Suarez became the Padres' go-to closer following the departure of Josh Hader and took over the bullpen.

During his first season as the Padres' closer in 2024, Suarez recorded 36 saves while keeping a 2.77 ERA through 65 innings pitched. He got even better in 2025, having a career year as the Padres' primary high-leverage arm.Last season, he led the National League with 40 saves and matched his career high in WHIP with a 0.904 mark.

Suarez posted a 2.97 ERA with a career-best 2.88 FIP, and struck out 75 batters — also a career high. He made his second All-Star Game in a row in 2025.Suarez is a puzzling addition to the Braves roster, as they already signed their closer from last season, Raisel Iglesias, to a one-year, $16 million contract at the start of the offseason.

This story will be updated...

