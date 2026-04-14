Ryan Mountcastle Out for Potentially Several Months with Broken Foot

Ryan Mountcastle has been struggling to get back to form over the past several seasons for the Baltimore Orioles. A variety of injuries had kept Mountcastle from staying healthy. He missed almost half the season (89 games played in 2025). Now, the diagnosis of a broken foot will keep him out a minimum of two months.

The Baltimore Orioles delivered the news late on Monday afternoon.

The Orioles placed 1B Ryan Mountcastle on the 60-day IL with a left foot fracture. pic.twitter.com/8rSRsXdksQ — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) April 13, 2026

Mountcastle broke in the Majors with a monster 33 home run campaign in 2021. Since then, injuries and struggles at the plate have limited the first baseman. He had been more of a designated hitter of late and was facing mostly right-handed pitches. However, losing a potentially bigger bat like this for an extended period of time is less than ideal.

Mountcastle Has Been The Subject Of Trade Rumors

It is no secret that Mountcastle has been the subject of trade chatter. He avoided an injury scare in March. The slugger had been rumored to still fetch a premium price err talent on any return. However, Baltimore had so far held firm in keeping Mountcastle.

Now, the slugger suffered a fracture of the fourth metacarpal on the left foot. Again, injuries have been more the norm with Mountcastle. The fourth metcarpal is the second bone from the outer edge of the foot. It is a particularly painful injury in the sense of pivoting and again load-bearing weight on the foot.

With limited at-bats due to being so far down on the depth chart, any chance Mountcastle had of impressing potential suitors has plummeted. The bigger problem is that recovery time here can range wildly. Yes, Mountcastle could get full range of movement back in 3-4 months. However, in some cases, that can become five or even six months.

The earliest he can come off the injured list is now mid-June. Unfortunately, the reality is the best scenario is a return just before the trade deadline. At the worst, Mountcastle misses most or all of the summer months.

Baltimore Is Already Hurting Plenty

Currently, the Orioles have 13 players on the injury list in some capacity. The good news is Baltimore remains tied for first place at 9-7 with the New York Yankees. Thankfully. no one is running away with the American League East.

Ryan Mountcastle replaced Adley Rutschman in the lineup Saturday night.



Ryan Mountcastle left the game after stumbling toward second base. pic.twitter.com/NORcwihOqu — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) April 12, 2026

Stumble after stumble aside, having hopes that Mountcastle would make a bigger impact in 2026 again has fallen flat. At the least, the Orioles could have used a productive backup bat behind Pete Alonso. Now, they have to hope that their depth can shine through.

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