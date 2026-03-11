Orioles' Trade Candidate Suffers Injury Scare in Spring Game

For as many injuries that have hit the Baltimore Orioles' infield this spring, they may have dodged another serious one.

During Wednesday's Grapefruit League win against the Pittsburgh Pirates, first baseman Ryan Mountcastle was hit by a pitch on his right hand and immediately exited the game as a precaution. X-rays, however, came back negative as Mountcastle seemed to avoid a major right-hand fracture.

Entering this spring, Mountcastle was facing an uncertain future with the Orioles, especially after the ballclub signed slugging first baseman Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million deal during the offseason. Coby Mayo is also continuing to emerge as a potential Opening Day roster option for Baltimore, putting even more pressure on Mountcastle.

Injuries have become a common theme for the 29-year-old, as Mountcastle played in just 89 games last season after suffering a Grade 2 right hamstring strain in early June, which kept him out until August 8. In those 89 games in 2025, Mountcastle batted .250/.286/.367 with seven home runs, 35 RBI and an OPS of .653.

As already alluded to, Mountcastle has been subject to a lot of trade speculation due to the addition of the aforementioned Alonso, who will undoubtedly be the Orioles' starting first baseman this year. Aside from Alonso's clear offensive prowess, Baltimore has also seen great things out of Mayo this spring, with the young infielder going 13-for-26 (.500) with a home run and 10 RBI in Grapefruit League play.

Orioles manager Craig Alberanaz recently addressed the trade surrounding Mountcastle, saying, "It's all noise."

Mayo's substantial playing time this spring is also in large part due to Baltimore being without both Jackson Holliday (broken hamate bone) and Jordan Westburg (UCL), who are expected to begin the regular season on the injured list.

Regardless, Mountcastle's future with the Orioles was always in doubt. If he is still on the Orioles roster by Opening Day, the expected role for Mountcastle will be as a depth piece at first base and as a designated hitter option. The first baseman has spent his entire six-year career in Baltimore, slashing .263/.312/.438 with 98 career home runs, 363 RBI and an OPS of .752 in 652 career games.

So far this spring, Mountcastle has gone 8-for-27 (.296) at the plate with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored over 10 games.

