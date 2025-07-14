MLB Mock Blockbuster Trade: Baltimore Orioles Deal Ryan O'Hearn to Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox entered the All-Star break on a 10-game winning streak. That has made things very interesting in the American League East, as now three teams at the top of the division are separated by just three games.
It's also changed the narrative around the Red Sox. There are still rumblings Boston could sell at the 2025 MLB trade deadline. But it's far from guaranteed.
Boston holds second place in the AL wild card standings. Unless the Red Sox take a quick turn after the break, they could be buyers on July 31.
If the Red Sox want to add a hitter, they may not have to look very far for a great fit.
Let's explore the possibility of Boston acquiring Baltimore Orioles left-handed hitter Ryan O'Hearn.
Baltimore Orioles-Boston Red Sox Mock Trade
Baltimore Orioles receive No. 24 Red Sox prospect and right-handed pitcher Blake Wehunt.
Boston Red Sox receive first baseman/right fielder Ryan O'Hearn.
The Orioles receiving just Boston's No. 24 overall prospect doesn't offer much in return for O'Hearn, who is experiencing a career season. I proposed the Arizona Diamondbacks landing considerably more in a trade involving both Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez, both of whom are also rental players like O'Hearn.
But I lowered the return for O'Hearn based on analysis from Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly.
"For as good as O'Hearn has been this year, the O's can't expect a major return for him given his profile," wrote Kelly.
That profile includes a big dip in production against left-handers. O'Hearn is slashing .220/.328/.280 in 58 plate appearances against lefties this season.
But the veteran is crushing right-handers. O'Hearn is hitting .300 with a .498 slugging percentage, 11 home runs, 33 RBi and 33 runs in 261 plate appearances versus righties.
Production against right-handers is also what the Red Sox's lineup needs the most.
Over the entire season, Boston's slash line versus righties is .249/.319/.426 with a .745 OPS as opposed to .273/.343/.450 with a .793 OPS against lefties.
O'Hearn would provide an immediate boost from the left side, giving Boston a more balanced offensive attack, which has already been tremendous lately. The Red Sox have averaged seven runs per game during their 10-game winning streak.
It's difficult to trade players inside the same division, but O'Hearn is a rental player, so the Orioles probably won't have an issue. Baltimore isn't going to the playoffs this season, so they should sell O'Hearn to the highest bidder, regardless of division.
The Red Sox shouldn't care too much either about sending a prospect to a division rival. The prospect offer might not be much for O'Hearn, and the hitter can help the team win now.
Fantasy managers should love O'Hearn landing with a team like the Red Sox. Although the veteran has made his first All-Star team with the Orioles this season, O'Hearn will have more opportunities to drive in runs and score with Boston's lineup.
He could see better pitches to hit too.
Overall, O'Hearn is slashing .286/.382/.458 with 11 home runs, 34 RBI, 38 runs and three steals this season. He is on pace for a career-best in home runs and could come close to career highs in RBI and runs as well.