Spencer Schwellenbach Latest Braves Pitcher to Land on Injured List
It really hasn't been a good season for fantasy managers to have anyone on the Atlanta Braves roster.
The latest bad news for the Braves came Wednesday afternoon when the team announced right-handed starter Spencer Schwellenbach went on the injured list because of a fractured right elbow.
This was a shocking move. Schwellenbach had one of his best starts during his last time on the mound Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies. In seven innings, Schwellenbach gave up just one run on three hits with 12 strikeouts versus one walk.
It was the 10th consecutive outing Schwellenbach pitched at least six frames.
But MLB.com's Mark Bowman reported Wednesday that Schwellenbach "felt sore" Sunday. The pitcher underwent examinations Monday, which revealed a small fracture.
On Wednesday, Schwellenbach told the media he has a "coronoid fracture." The usual cause of such a fracture is elbow instability or a dislocation of the joint.
Regardless of the details, Schwellenbach likely won't pitch the next two months. Bowman tweeted the right-hander will try to return in September.
With the best hope being a September return, fantasy managers need to move forward with the idea that Schwellenbach is not going to contribute again in a significant fashion this season. The way things are trending for the Braves, they could be out of playoff contention by the final month of the regular season.
Entering July 2, the Braves are eight games below the .500 mark. Atlanta have remained a fringe team in the National League playoff race because of their strong rotation. The Braves are ranked 13th in the MLB in starting pitcher ERA, and things have greatly improved for their rotation since an inconsistent first month.
But Schwellenbach is the fourth Braves starter to land on the injured list. Most notably, 2024 NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale is also sidelined because of a ribcage injury.
The Braves transferred Sale to the 60-day IL on Tuesday. Sale could return during the second half of August.
Until then, the Braves rotation will likely continue to include 20-year-old Didier Fuentes, who is 0-2 with a 10.80 ERA in two MLB outings. Fuentes allowed six earned runs on eight hits in 3.1 innings during his last start versus the New York Mets.
Fuentes has great long-term upside, so fantasy managers in dynasty leagues can continue to roster him accordingly. But in re-draft leagues, it's hard to justify the 20-year-old as an option.
The same will be the case with whoever the Braves add to the rotation to replace Schwellenbach unless it's a veteran pitcher brought to Atlanta in a blockbuster trade.
That's especially the case with Atlanta's struggling offense. The Braves have suffered three shutout losses in the last five days.
Grant Holmes pitched a masterful game Tuesday night but received a no-decision in a 4-0 defeat.
Schwellenbach lands on the injured list with a 7-4 record. He also possesses a 0.967 WHIP and 108 strikeouts in 110.2 innings this season.
The right-hander leads the NL with a 6.00 K/BB rate and 1.5 BB/9 rate.