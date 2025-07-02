Braves Starting Rotation Dealt Another Injury Blow, Reinstate Reliever
The Atlanta Braves announced a stunning move to the injured list on Wednesday. Right-hander and rotation mainstay Spencer Schwellenbach has been placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to June 29 with a fractured right elbow.
In corresponding moves, right-hander Daysbel Hernández has been reinstated from the injured list, and he has returned from his rehab assignment. Right-hander Kevin Herget has been optioned to Triple-A, and left-hander Austin Cox has been recalled.
This move comes completely out of left field. He pitched seven innings of one-run ball June 28 and threw 90 pitches. There was no indication of an injury when speaking with Schwellenbach after the game, either.
The rotation took another major blow. He, Chris Sale, AJ Smith-Shawver and Reynaldo Lopez are now all hurt. Spencer Strider, Bryce Elder, Grant Holmes and Didier Fuentes have some heavy lifting to do. We'll have to wait and see who becomes the fifth starter in the meantime.
Hernández will rejoin the back end of the bullpen. He has a 2.22 ERA in 25 appearances for the Braves this season. He had been thriving in the role of being the setup man in the eighth inning. How Snitker configures the bullpen for his return will be revealed soon enough.
Herget returns to Triple-A after a single appearance. He pitched a scoreless inning against the Angels Tuesday night in the 4-0 loss. Cox has made two appearances for the Braves this season. One outing saw him pitch a scoreless inning, while the other saw him allow a run over two innings.