Tarik Skubal Wasn't The Only Key Piece In The Dodgers And Tigers Big Trade: Zyhir Hope Fantasy Baseball Future

The huge news that everyone was anticipating has dropped this weekend. Detroit Tigers Cy Young-winning starting pitcher Tarik Skubal has been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a deal centered around one of the Dodgers top prospect, outfielder Zyhir Hope, along with right-handers River Ryan and Brady Smith.



This is great news for fantasy owners and bad news for baseball fans. We may look back on this trade as a key moment that could lead to us not having baseball next season, but let's hope that doesn't happen. As far as fantasy baseball goes, Skubal gets an instant boost in value. Once again, the rich get richer in Los Angeles. At this point, if this team doesn't win the World Series, they should be embarrassed.



Fantasy Impact



SP Tarik Skubal, Los Angeles Dodgers



Despite missing some time due to injury earlier in the season, Skubal has once again been one of the best starting pitchers in the league. While he has just a 7 - 5 record, he boasts a 2.79 ERA, with 116 strikeouts in 96.2 innings pitched.



His only real weakness has been his lack of wins. That will be quickly fixed in Los Angeles. They have an elite offense, a great bullpen, and they'll probably get even better between now and Monday's MLB Trade Deadline. He will be racking up plenty of wins while pitching for the Dodgers.



From a long-term outlook, there is also a great chance that Skubal signs a new deal with the Dodgers and will be with them for the long haul. There have been reports that he prefers to play back in his home state of California, and Los Angeles seemingly has unlimited resources to make that happen. Again, this is great for his fantasy value because we don't see this team not being a high-end contender anytime soon.



OF Zyhir Hope, Detroit Tigers



Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Zyhir Hope against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hope is considered by many to be a top 25 prospect in MLB. However, it's not always easy to break into the majors on a loaded team like the Dodgers. This trade should fast-track his path to the big leagues. There is even a chance that we get to see him this season, but he will almost certainly be a top rookie to watch in 2027.



Dodgers "top prospects" haven't always panned out like they are supposed to, but Hope is supposed to be the real deal. Hope is undoubtedly a name that fantasy baseball owners need to know for next season and perhaps even the end of this season.

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