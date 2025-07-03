MLB Mock Blockbuster Trade: Los Angeles Angels Deal Taylor Ward to Houston Astros
Veteran outfielder Taylor Ward was the subject of quite a few baseball trade rumors last summer for the Los Angeles Angels. But the Angels held onto Ward through last year's deadline and the offseason.
Will they finally part with the outfielder before July 31?
That's far from a guarantee because of where the Angels sit in the standings. Los Angeles is only 2.5 games behind the final AL wild card spot despite having a below .500 record.
Ward also has another year of team control on his current contract. So, the Angels could easily elect to keep him even if they fall out of the race because he could help the club make a playoff push next season.
But could a division rival make the Angels an offer they can't refuse for Ward? SI on Astros' Matthew Postins presented the possibility.
Let's explore the potential of Ward getting traded to the Houston Astros.
Los Angeles Angels-Houston Astros Mock Trade
Los Angeles Angels receive Astros No. 4 prospect and right-handed pitcher Miguel Ullola and No. 7 prospect and outfielder Kevin Alvarez.
Houston Astros receive outfielder Taylor Ward.
Most would probably view two top 10 Astros prospects as a steep price to pay for Ward. But the extra year of team control with a cost-effective contract makes the outfielder very valuable.
In this trade, the Astros are also trading within the division with another club that isn't completely out of the division race as of July 3. It's going to take a healthy offer to get Ward to Houston.
Postins, though, argued Ward should be a target for Houston even if he costs a more.
"He isn’t a left-handed hitter. But he consistently slugs. He already has 20 home runs this season and that gives him three 20-home runs seasons in the last four campaigns. He can plug in anywhere in the outfield and he comes with an additional year of team control," wrote Postins.
"For that reason alone, he might cost a bit more. But he’ll be easy to deal with in arbitration next offseason and lessen the outfield depth issues for the next 18 months."
In the trade, the Astros get to hold onto their two representatives at the All-Star Futures Game. Plus, Alvarez is only at rookie ball. Losing him won't impact Houston's plans for several years.
As Postins indicated, the Astros probably prefer to land a left-handed bat. But with Ward, they would receive an outfielder who has consistently posted a .750 OPS the past three seasons.
This year, Ward is only batting .221, but he already has 20 home runs in 83 games. At his current pace, he's going to blow past his previous career high of 25 homers from last season.
Ward has a .774 OPS with 57 RBI, 49 runs and one steal in 357 plate appearances during 2025 as well.
The Astros and Angels have scored about the same amount of runs this season. But with Ward added to Houston's outfield, the Astros lineup would have a clear advantage, giving Ward the oppotunity for more fantasy production the rest of this season and next year.