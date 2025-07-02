Five Houston Astros Targets to Watch as MLB Trade Deadline Approaches
The Houston Astros are in position to be prime buyers at the MLB trade deadline to bolster their roster for a playoff push.
Houston has a comfortable lead in the American League West Division, but fault lines are emerging on the roster. The Astros could use one more starter. They could use another left-handed bat. Houston could also use more bullpen help and perhaps a short-term answer at designated hitter, where the injured Yordan Alvarez suffered a setback on Monday.
Here are five players the Astros could be targeting as the MLB trade deadline approaches on July 31.
More News: Five Houston Astros Who Could be Dealt as MLB Trade Deadline Approaches
P Sandy Alcántara, Miami
It’s a bold move. It requires giving up two or three players, perhaps top prospect Brice Matthews. But he’s under contract through next season and has a team option for 2027. He’s pitching better after a rough start to 2025, his first full season after Tommy John recovery. There’s a case to be made he’ll be better next season.
He has the additional benefit of being an able replacement for Framber Valdez if the left-hander leaves in free agency.
More News: Astros Former MVP Has Contract Starting To Look Worse and Worse
OF Cedric Mullins, Baltimore
The Astros could use a little more help in the outfield. General manager Dana Brown has made it clear they’re chasing a left-handed bat at the deadline.
Mullins satisfies both criteria. He’s having a solid season in Baltimore but he’s a free agent after the season and the Orioles are pointed toward being sellers. Mullins is a player they can cash in with. Mullins becomes a starter in center field for Houston and aids their playoff push immediately.
P Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee
He’s a much less costly option than Alcántara and is under contract at $8 million per year through next season. The problem is the Brewers need him for a playoff push. Milwaukee is in the race. What if the Brewers fall out close to the deadline? Then, the Astros could pounce on a starter that slots in as a No. 3 this season and a No. 2 next season.
More News: Astros Could Be Ideal Fit For Orioles Star Amid Report of Trade Deadline Interest
P Merrill Kelly, Arizona
If Arizona decides to sell at the deadline — and the Diamondbacks are doing all they can to avoid being sellers — Kelly falls into the Astros’ wheelhouse. A deal for Zac Gallen would cost too much. Kelly would be less costly because he’s entering a free agency season. He’s been durable this year and looks more like the pitcher he was in 2022-23 when he won a combined 25 games.
He also comes with postseason experience as he helped the Diamondbacks reach the 2023 World Series.
More News: Two Intriguing Astros Prospects Named to 2025 AL All-Star Futures Game Roster
OF Taylor Ward, LA Angels
He isn’t a left-handed hitter. But he consistently slugs. He already has 20 home runs this season and that gives him three 20-home runs seasons in the last four campaigns. He can plug in anywhere in the outfield and he comes with an additional year of team control.
For that reason alone, he might cost a bit more. But he’ll be easy to deal with in arbitration next offseason and lessen the outfield depth issues for the next 18 months.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.