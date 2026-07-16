Taylor Ward Top Fantasy Baseball Landing Spots: A Move To The NL Could Rejuvenate His Power Production

The MLB Trade Deadline is the next big event on the MLB calendar now that the All-Star Game is behind us. It looks like there will be a lot more buyers than sellers this season, so it's likely going to be a crazy market. There are sure to be some high-impact players on the move, both in the MLB playoff picture and fantasy baseball.

One player that could be on the move is Baltimore Orioles left fielder Taylor Ward. Ward is batting .255 this season with six home runs and 25 RBIs, with a .746 OPS. The power hasn't been there for Ward this season, but he has it in him because last year he blasted 36 long balls with 103 RBIs.

Baltimore will likely be sellers at the deadline. They are currently 11.5 games back in the AL East. Even with them being just two games back for the final AL Wild Card spot, they would likely be open to moving Ward. He has not panned out as expected this season, and both parties would probably like to move on.

Top Landing Spots For Taylor Ward

Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies outfield has suffered multiple injuries, most notably Adolis Garcia and Johan Rojas, who are both out for the season. They are in desperate need of another bat in the outfield. Ward would be a strong fit and probably wouldn't break the bank.

Regardless of where Ward gets traded, we'd hope a fresh start would help rejuvenate his power a bit. Philly is a good place to hit, and fantasy owners would be thrilled if he went there and started hitting some dingers again. Six home runs and 25 RBIs in 96 games just isn't cutting it for his cost in fantasy drafts.

Atlanta Braves

This is the exact kind of move the Braves always make at the deadline. They don't go out and get big-name stars; they buy low on high-upside players that they know have the ability to be highly productive.

We see them run this play time and time again, most notably in 2021 when they added Jorge Soler, Eddie Rosario, Adam Duvall, and Joc Pederson, who helped lead them to a World Series Championship, with Rosario being named the NL Championship Series MVP and Soler being named the World Series MVP. It's hard to catch lightning in a bottle twice, but it's also difficult to argue with the results. Players like Ward seem to thrive in Atlanta, so we like this landing spot for him.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers could be in the mix for pretty much anybody because they have seemingly unlimited resources. Adding another outfield bat could be something they are interested in.

This would be a good landing spot for Ward when he gets on the field; however, he would also get the least playing time in Los Angeles. Their lineup is completely loaded, and he'd have a ton of opportunities to drive in and score runs, but he also might find himself on the bench a decent amount as well.

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