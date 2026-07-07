The Best Fantasy Baseball Landing Spots For Casey Mize: Is Mize A Better Fit Than Tarik Skubal For The Braves?

The MLB All-Star Game is coming up next week and then teams will begin to focus on the MLB Trade Deadline on August 3. Between the All-Star game and the deadline, we will see a ton of fantasy relevant players change teams, which could shake up your fantasy league.

One of the teams that we will be watching closely leading up to the deadline is the Detroit Tigers. While starting pitcher Tarik Skubal is viewed as the potential crown jewel of this trading season, they have another starting pitcher who could be on the move. Right-hander Casey Mize could be traded in the next few weeks along with handful of other players on the Tigers roster.

The Tigers are sitting 10 games under .500 and in fourth place in the AL Central at 40 - 50. They are also five games out of the AL Wild Card, holding the third worst record in the American League. With Mize on an expiring $6.15 million deal and likely coming with much more reasonable asking price than Skubal, it would be shocking if he isn't traded before the deadline.

So far this season, Mize is sitting with a 4-5 record, but has 2.64 ERA with 72 strikeouts in 71.2 innings pitched. That is a pitcher who can a difference-maker if he's added to a contender for their stretch run. These are the top landing spots for Mize before the MLB Trade Deadline.

Top Landing Spots For Casey Mize

Atlanta Braves

Atlanta has been heavily linked to Tarik Skubal, but Mize seems like a much more likely trade candidate for the Braves based on how they generally operate. They are in desperate need of pitching help, but they also aren't a team that goes out and make big splash trades this time of year. Adding Mize could help solve their pitching woes, while also not coming with a crazy price tag.

For Mize, this would be a great move for his fantasy value. He's just not getting the wins in Detroit. With the Braves having 12 more wins than the Tigers, there will be more opportunities to win games in Atlanta.

Chicago Cubs

The Cubs have dealt with some injuries this season and should be in the market for a pitcher at the deadline. Chicago is always an interesting landing spot because of Wrigley Field. It's one of the most unique and unpredictable fields in the league. One night pop ups are leaving the field while in other games the wind knocks don't potential home runs like an invisible wall.

That, along with playing for a much better team would drastically raise Mize's upside. However, it could also throw some volatility into the mix for fantasy owners.

Houston Astros

Houston is in desperate need of pitching help. They have allowed 469 runs this season, only the Colorado Rockies, Washington Nationals, and Athletics have allowed more. Nevertheless, they can still hit, scoring 424 runs and look like they could make a strong push for the playoffs with some pitching help.

This would also be an improvement for Mize as most teams would. The Astros will be fighting for a playoff spot and grinding to win every game, while the Tigers will likely be shedding players and looking towards next season. He needs to land somewhere that he can rack up more wins.

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