The Best Fantasy Baseball Landing Spots For Giants OF Jung Hoo Lee At The MLB Trade Deadline

The MLB Trade Deadline is now less than a month away on August 3 and there will be plenty of important fantasy baseball options on the move. One of those players who could be traded is San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee. The left-handed hitter is currently batting .315 and could bring a consistent bat to a contender in need of one. While he doesn't provide much power, he can get on base and consistently and baserunners from station to station.

With the Giants sitting at 38 - 52, 21 games out in the NL West and 10.5 games out in the NL Wild Card, they will almost certainly be sellers at the deadline. Lee is a prime trade candidate with just one more year on his contract before a player opt-out following the 2027 season. His price tag for next season will be $23.25 million.

Top Fantasy Landing Spots For Jung Hoo Lee

Atlanta Braves

The Braves need an outfielder and they need someone who can consistently get on base, as their offense had been mired in a slump for over a month before the New York Mets came to town. Their hitters can't count on playing the Mets every game. While Atlanta has plenty of power, they could use another bat in their lineup who can consistently make contact.

Ideally the Braves would prefer a righty, but if the cost is right, Lee could still be a great fit. Moving from the Giants who have scored 374 runs this season to the Braves who have scored 437 runs, would give him a lot more chances to score and drive in runs for fantasy owners.

Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia needs both an outfielder and a left-handed bat in their lineup. Lee could be a perfect fit to set the table for the power hitters at the top of their lineup. They have already lost both Adolis Garcia and Johan Rojas, which has left a void in their outfield and in their lineup.

This would be another great move for Lee's fantasy value. He would see his runs scored take a huge jump if they bat him in the eight or nine hole before Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. His RBIs should see an uptick as well.

Chicago White Sox

Lee would have a very different role in Chicago. He would likely be batting at the top of the order before their top hitters. Their offense has been impressive this season, scoring 428 runs, which is third best in the American League.

A move to Chicago would undoubtedly improve his fantasy value and make him an interesting option for the remainder of the season. With just a slight bump in runs and RBIs, he could be a league-winning type player if he continues to bat well over .300.



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