With the MLB Trade Deadline now just around the corner, all eyes are going to be on the top stars who could be on the move before the August 3. After next week's MLB All-Star break, we will start getting into the final stretch for the playoff bound teams who will be battling for a playoff spot and deep post-season run.



One team that doesn't look like they'll be making it to the playoffs this season are the Boston Red Sox. Currently, they are sitting at 40 - 48 in last place in the AL East, with the fourth-worst record in the entire American League. While they are still just four games out of the final wild card spot, it's still unlikely that they won't be sellers at the trade deadline unless they go on a great run between now and the deadline.



A 38-year-old closer on a one-year deal is the perfect candidate to help a team rebuild at the trade deadline. That's why we fully expect Aroldis Chapman to be moved by August. A high-end closer is a key piece that contending teams will be looking to acquire and will be willing to pay up for. This season, Chapman 18 saves with just two blown saves, with a 2.36 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 26.2 innings pitched.



Of all the positions in fantasy baseball, few can be more impacted than a closer. Being on a better team, gives them more opportunity for saves because they are reliant on the team winning games to post their most important stat. These are the top landing spots for Chapman at the trade deadline.



Top Aroldis Chapman Landing Spots



Seattle Mariners



The Mariners are sitting at first place in the AL West and Chapman would be a great pickup for them who could help them put their foot on the throat of the rest of the division. He could step in and be a difference-maker. This would be a great landing spot for Chapman's fantasy value, where he could rack up more saves and opportunities than he would in a fading Boston team.



Atlanta Braves



With all the injuries in Atlanta, their bullpen is starting to struggle to get to their top relievers because their starters aren't bridging the gap like they are supposed to. Adding a left handed closer to pitch the seventh inning would make a huge difference from an Atlanta team that is coming back to the pack. However, this wouldn't be great for Chapman's fantasy value because it's unlikely he would get many, if any, save opportunities with the Braves, who also have Raisel Iglesias Suarez.



Philadelphia Phillies



This would be a similar situation to Atlanta for Chapman. While the Phillies could really use an arm like Chapman's, they also need him as a high-leverage middle reliever. They already have Jhoan Duran as their closer, and Chapman will not be taking his job. Duran is having a better season and is a decade younger.

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