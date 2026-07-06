Top Tarik Skubal Landing Spots At The MLB Trade Deadline: His Fantasy Baseball Value Could Be At Stake

The MLB All-Star Game is just around the corner next week, and then all the focus will be on the August 3 Trade Deadline. One of the top names who is expected to be on the market is Detroit Tigers starting pitcher and back-to-back reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.

With Skubal on an expiring contract and the Tigers 10 games under .500 with the third-worst record in the American League, he will almost certainly be on the move by the deadline. These are the top landing spots for Skubal at the MLB Trade Deadline.

Tarik Skubal Top Landing Spots

Atlanta Braves

The Braves are the best fit for both parties and have been the team most heavily linked to Skubal. Atlanta has been one of the best teams in baseball this year, but has been struggling over the past month. A big reason for their struggles is their banged-up pitching staff. This move would give the Braves the ammunition they need to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League and give Skubal a shot to potentially pitch in the World Series. This should also keep him active and motivated for fantasy owners.

However, the issue is that this isn't the kind of move the Braves generally make. They buy bargain-bin players at the deadline to fill holes and hope they play at their highest possible level. It would make sense for them to make a big move, but we aren't sure we are confident that they will pull the trigger.

Philadelphia Phillies

If the Braves don't acquire Skubal, their division rivals could. Philadelphia is a team that has been willing to be aggressive and make the big move. They are likely to be battling the Braves for the NL East for the remainder of the season and could use the reinforcements. The asking price for Skubal could be more than the Phillies are willing or able to pay, though. It depends on whether they are willing to move their top prospects for a rental.

There is some concern here for fantasy owners, though. Philly plays in one of the most hitter-friendly ball parks in the baseball, and will be facing some tough offenses in the NL East with the Braves, Washington Nationals, and Miami Marlins.

New York Yankees

The Yankees have had a strong season and are currently sitting in the top Wild Card spot in the American League. Even with the inconsistencies they have dealt with at the plate both this year and in recent playoff runs, a four-man rotation of Skubal, Max Fried, Gerrit Cole, and Cam Schlittler would be good enough to go toe-to-toe with any team in baseball. His fantasy status should stay stable in New York.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Of course, we have to include the Dodgers. The team that no one wants to see him go to, but could be the inevitable outcome. They seem to have infinite resources and unlimited funds; even if they do end up signing him in free agency next year, it would be nice to see anyone else land him at the trade deadline. This would be like when the top team in your fantasy league trades for the best player in the league.

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