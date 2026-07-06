Top Freddy Peralta Landing Spots At The MLB Trade Deadline: A Fresh Start Should Boost His Fantasy Baseball Value

The MLB Trade Deadline will is quickly approaching on August 3. Next stop is the MLB All-Star Game next week, then all eyes will be on the deadline whether your team is a buyer or a seller. Where a player lands can also have a significant impact on your fantasy player's fantasy value.

One player who expect to be in the move is Freddy Peralta, who will look to wash the Mets stink off of him before landing with a new team at the deadline. It's been a tough year for the righty after he signed a one-year deal with New York this past offseason. So far this season, he is sitting with a 5-7 record, a 4.81 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 95.1 innings pitched. Not up to his expectations to say the least after last year he finished at 17-6 with 2.70 ERA and 204 strikeouts in 176.2 innings pitched.

Still, he could be a steal at the trade deadline for a team that needs starting pitching help but doesn't want to play a premier price for a star like Tarik Skubal or even Sonny Gray, who is having a great year. A fresh start could get him back on track and make him a potential league winner both for his new team and for fantasy owners.

Top Landing Spots For Freddy Peralta

Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs are our top landing spot for Peralta. They need starting pitching help, and have already allowed 409 runs this season. Their going to have to improve in that department if they are going to have a shot at catching the Milwaukee Brewers, and keeping pace at the top of the Wild Card race with the Philadelphia Phillies.

This is a pitcher who could be acquired at a relatively low price because of his shaky season, and there is no commitment to him beyond this season. It's a great fit for Peralta back in the NL Central.

As far as his fantasy goes, Wrigley Field is a tricky place for pitchers. There are some nights when the wind creates a wall and knocks down almost every potential home run, and other nights when the ball flies out of the park with ease. Regardless, anywhere is better than playing for the Mets right now.

Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa sits in first place in the AL East ahead of the New York Yankees, and are a team that generally doesn't acquire big stars. That's why Peralta is a great fit for the Rays.

We know the Yankees are going to continue to add on, and the Rays will have to do the same to stay ahead in the division and have a chance to compete in the playoffs. Their pitching has been good, but the Yankees has been better and they are also set to get back Aaron Judge at some point.

A move has to be made in Tampa Bay. He could be an interesting buy-low option for fantasy owners as well. We wouldn't be shocked if he had a resurgence with a fresh start.

Houston Astros

Despite allowing 457 runs this season and getting off to a horrific start, the Astros are still just one game out of a wild card spot. They need a ton of help to their pitching staff if they want to play for a World Series, which is always the goal in Houston.

The Astros could potentially acquire Peralta and have the ammo to trade for other pieces as well. This is a team that develops pitchers well and could help Peralta get back on track.

Miami Marlins

Currently, the Marlins are tied for a wild card spot and have to make some moves at the deadline after so rarely making the playoffs for so long. This is a low-budget team, so adding a relatively cheap starting pitcher on an expiring contract is a perfect fit.

Peralta could also help them make a playoff push without them mortgaging their future. Something this team can't afford to do. Their offense is good enough to get hot and make a playoff run if they add some pitching. The Marlins adding Peralta would be fun for both the MLB and fantasy owners.

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