A's Top Prospect Nick Kurtz Promoted To Majors: Fantasy Baseball Impact

Top prospect Nick Kurtz was called up by the Athletics after dominating AAA pitching, and he’s poised to make an immediate fantasy impact with elite power and strong plate discipline.

Former Wake Forest Demon Deacons first baseman Nick Kurtz (8) gets an out during the first inning against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.
Kurtz blasted his way to the majors after 20 successful games at AAA in April. He went 17-for-84 (.321), with 18 runs, seven home runs, and 24 RBI. His walk rate (10.4) was favorable, but Kurtz did have a slight spike in his strikeout rate (27.0 – 13 over his last 32 at-bats).

The Athletics selected Nick Kurtz fourth overall in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft after success for Wake Forest over three years (.333, 206 runs, 61 homers, 182 RBIs, and 11 steals in 567 at-bats). His plate discipline stood out, drawing 189 walks with 130 strikeouts.

Post-draft, the A’s gave him 38 at-bats across A and AA, where he went 14-for-38 with 14 runs, four homers, 13 RBIs, and one steal, taking 12 walks and whiffing 10 times.

After a decent spring (.261, four runs, two homers, five RBIs over 23 at-bats), the Athletics started his 2025 minor league season at AAA. Kurtz opened the year with an 11-game hitting streak (18-for-50 with 10 runs, six home runs, 18 RBIs, and one steal), quickly highlighting his chance to make it to the majors early in the year.

Nick Kurtz Fantasy Baseball Outlook:

The Athletics called him up on Monday, and the fantasy markets will see him in game action over the next couple of days. Kurtz comes to the Athletics with pedigree and success in college and the minors. He projects to be a difference-maker in power off the waiver wire, and his counting categories should be along for the ride. Kurtz will make up for his low stolen base total by posting a winning batting average. He should be added to all fantasy leagues. 

