Fantasy Baseball: Jason Foley, Brandon Woodruff Headline Key Pitchers In Week 4 Injury Report
Several notable pitchers are nearing returns from injury or rehab assignments, with contenders closely monitoring their timelines. From Jason Foley’s unexpected IL stint to Brandon Woodruff’s velocity rebuild, here’s the latest on key arms across the league.
Jason Foley, Detroit Tigers
When reviewing Foley’s bullpen stats this week, his success (no runs, one hit, no walks, and nine strikeouts) stood out, but his last appearance in the minors was on April 12th. The Tigers placed him on the 7-day injured list at AAA on Thursday, putting a pause on any thought of stealing Detroit’s closing job.
Lance McCullers, Houston Astros
Over his first three rehab starts between AA and AAA, McCullers has a 4.70 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, and nine strikeouts over 7.2 innings. His last outing on April 12th (no runs over four innings with one hit, one walk, and five strikeouts) was the best of the year while upping his pitch count (61).
The Astros have McCullers scheduled to pitch at AAA on Friday night, and they plan to call him up next weekend to pitch against the Royals.
Grayson Rodriguez, Baltimore Orioles
The Orioles scratched Rodriguez from throwing a bullpen session on Thursday due to a right shoulder issue. His setback, paired with his earlier elbow issue, isn’t a good sign for him offering any fantasy value in 2025. Unless your fantasy team has IL spots, Rodriguez should be cut in all formats.
Brayan Bello, Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox gave Bello four minor league starts in April after beginning the season on the injured list with a right shoulder issue. He’s allowed 11 runs, 22 baserunners, and one home run over 14.0 innings with 21 strikeouts. Bello threw 71 pitches in his last outing at AAA while struggling (four runs, seven baserunners, and seven strikeouts over 4.1 innings). His fastball (95.8 mph) is slightly up from his previous two seasons while continuing to feature a sinker as his top usage pitch, followed by a slider and changeup.
Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers
The fantasy market is starting to get data on Woodruff after pitching mostly simulated games this spring. The Brewers gave him a start at AAA on April 12th, where he allowed two runs, four hits, and two walks over 3.2 innings with five strikeouts. Woodruff threw 66 pitches while averaging about 93.0 mph with his fastball. He featured his four-seamer and sinker 70.4% of the time, suggesting his first goal is regaining his lost velocity.
In 2022 and 2023, Woodruff offered a changeup as his best off-speed pitch (about 17.5% usage), but he threw it 9.1% of the time in his recent AAA start. The Brewers expect him to make two more starts in the minors before calling him up in early May.
Tobias Myers, Milwaukee Brewers
Milwaukee expects to have Myers back in its starting rotation next week after making one more start at AAA (Friday night). He allowed three runs and 11 baserunners over 8.1 innings with three strikeouts in his first two rehab appearances.
Pablo Lopez, Minnesota Twins
The Twins will give Lopez one start at AAA before inserting him back in their starting rotation next week. He landed on the injured list after his April 8th start with a hamstring issue.
Sean Manaea, New York Mets
Manaea progressed to throwing this week, which is a positive sign for his recovery from his oblique injury. He looks to be a couple of weeks away from throwing a bullpen session, and then Manaea would need multiple rehab starts in the minors before returning to the Mets.
Yu Darvish, San Diego Padres
The Padres expect Darvish to return to their starting rotation sometime in the middle of May. He’s progressed to long tossing from 180 feet after starting the year on the injured list with a right elbow issue.
Matt Brash, Seattle Mariners
Brash tossed two shutout innings over his first two appearances at AAA (two hits, no walks, and two strikeouts). His average sinker (97.3 mph) has plenty of life while continuing to feature a slider as his top usage pitch. Brash has added a low-volume changeup this year. He should be picked up in AL-only format, and the fantasy market should consider him a handcuff to Andres Munoz.
Jack Leiter, Texas Rangers
The Rangers expect to send Leiter on a rehab assignment this week. If all goes well, he could be back in the majors for his next start.
