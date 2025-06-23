Week 14 Fantasy Baseball Hitter Injury Report: Adley Rutschman Update
The fantasy baseball hitters injury report doesn't look as bad as the starting pitchers injury list entering Week 14 of the 2025 MLB season. But there was one rather big injury to a hitter over the weekend.
Let's dive into that and other hitter injury updates from the past few days.
Adley Rutschman, Catcher, Baltimore Orioles
For the first time in his MLB career, Rutschman is on the injured list.
The Orioles placed Rutschman on the 10-day injured list because of a left oblique strain. Baltimore interim manager Tony Mansolino told reporters the catcher's side "flared up" during Friday's batting practice, and the team scratched him from the lineup that night.
MLB.com's Jake Rill described that Rutschman could be sidelined for awhile. Rill made that claim seemingly based on the typical recovery time for oblique injuries, which is sometimes months.
The danger here is the Orioles won't bring back Rutschman at all this season because they aren't currently in contention. Fantasy managers should plan for the doomsday scenario.
The two-time All-Star catcher is slashing .227/.319/.372 with eight home runs, 20 RBI and 31 runs in 276 plate appearances this season.
Jorge Soler, Outfielder, Los Angeles Angels
The Angels part-time outfielder, part-time designated hitter has been dealing with a back issue for awhile. On Friday, the team placed him on the 10-day injured list because of his back soreness.
Soler will be out until at least June 30. Given that this has been a lingering annoyance more than an injury, fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on Soler updates over the next week and a half.
Soler is batting .207 with eight home runs, 26 RBI, 25 runs and a .631 OPS in 265 plate appearances this season.
Matt Vierling, Third Baseman/Outfielder, Detroit Tigers
Vierling resumed his rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo on Friday. The outfielder went 0-for-10 combined Friday and Saturday, but he broke out with a 3-for-4 performance Sunday.
Vierling played right field Saturday and served as the designated hitter in the other two games.
The Tigers hitter has been dealing with right shoulder inflammation all season. He returned to the Tigers very briefly in May and then landed back on the injured list.
Fantasy managers should expect the Tigers to re-evaluate Vierling early this week. Keep an eye out for that update.
Yoán Moncada, Third Baseman, Los Angeles Angels
The Angels corner infielder has been sidelined for three weeks with a right knee problem. Moncada told the media Saturday that he is still experiencing right knee pain.
During the media session, Moncada said multiple doctors have told him the pain will eventually go away, but the third baseman expressed frustration that his knee isn't healing faster.
Due to the pain, Moncada has been very limited in team drills.
These aren't good signs. There isn't a concrete timetable for Moncada's return, and while he's trending in the right direction, he doesn't appear close to getting back on the field.
Moncada slashed .237/.336/.505 with six home runs, 19 RBI and 16 runs in 113 plate appearances before the injury.