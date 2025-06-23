Week 14 Fantasy Baseball Pitcher Injury Report: Chris Sale, Matthew Boyd Updates
Fantasy baseball managers are starting Week 14 of the 2025 MLB season with quite a few injuries to key starting pitchers.
Let's recap the injury-filled weekend to provide updates on brand new ailments and still recovering pitchers.
Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves
This injury came out of left field for fantasy managers. Well actually, it happened closer to the mound.
Sale had a masterful performance Wednesday versus the New York Mets, nearly throwing a complete game shutout. In the ninth inning, he made a diving play to record an out. A couple batters later, Sale left due to pitch count, not an injury.
Two days later, the Braves promoted 20-year-old rookie Didier Fuentes for his MLB debut. Initially, Atlanta explained the move was to give every starter an extra day of rest.
That was half the truth -- Sale also landed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a fractured left rib cage. The injury occurred during the diving play in the ninth.
The good news is there's nothing wrong with Sale's arm or shoulder. But The Athletic's David O'Brien described Sale as being "out indefinitely."
It sounds like Sale is going to miss more than two weeks, and if he's sidelined past the trade deadline, fantasy managers should be concerned that the Braves could shut down the left-hander for the season if they are out of contention.
It's a terrific blow for fantasy managers. Sale was 5-2 with a 1.23 ERA in his 10 outings prior to the injury.
Matthew Boyd, Chicago Cubs
Pitchers suffering injuries while making strong defensive plays appears to be the theme of the week.
Boyd caught a 104 mph comebacker in the fifth inning of his start Friday. But he left the game shortly thereafter because the ball still nailedd the 34-year-old through his glove.
The good news is MLB.com's Jordan Bastian reported Boyd was removed from the start as a precaution. It sounds like the left-hander has an opportunity to make his next start.
Boyd is 6-3 with a 2.84 ERA, 1.144 WHIP and 79 strikeouts in 85.2 innings this season.
Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies
The veteran right-hander already had an ankle injury. That's kept him sidelined since early May. But while rehabbing from that ailment, Nola sustained a ribcage injury.
On Thursday, the Phillies moved Nola to the 60-day injured list after an MRI revealed a stress reaction in the veteran's right ribcage.
Sixty days puts us at the end of August. Maybe the right-hander can return to help fantasy lineups push for a championship in September. But fantasy managers shouldn't count on any production from Nola the rest of the season.
Nathan Eovaldi, Texas Rangers
Some more good news. MLB.com's Kennedi Landry reported Eovaldi threw the equivalent of three innings during live batting practice Saturday. Landry added that Eovaldi could be activated this upcoming week.
That would be a huge boost for fantasy managers. Although he is only 4-3 this season, Eovaldi owns a dazzling 1.56 ERA and 0.808 WHIP with 73 strikeouts in 69.1 innings during 2025.
Tyler Glasnow, Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers right-hander is inching closer to a return as well, but it's going to be a couple more weeks.
SI on Dodgers' Aaron Coloma wrote Sunday that Glasnow is scheduled to make his first rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. It is expected to be one of three rehab starts for the 31-year-old.
Glasnow has been out for nearly two months, so fantasy managers have been itching to get him back. He went 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA, 1.278 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 18 innings before hitting the IL.