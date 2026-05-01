Week 6 MLB Pitcher Prospect Watch: Gerrit Cole Return Looms, Kade Anderson Heats Up
At some point, tracking minor league starting pitchers should give the sharp fantasy managers an edge in knowledge and timing. The goal is to be ahead of the curve on the best pitching prospects, while also sifting through which arms are major league-ready and who needs more development time. Here's a look at some starting pitchers' stats and success over the first month of the season.
Robby Snelling, Miami Marlins
After two great games (no runs, four hits, and five walks over 11.0 innings with 21 strikeouts), Snelling battled his command (five walks) over his next starts, leading to two runs via home runs with two four strikeouts over five innings. He has a 2.25 ERA, 1.042 WHIP, and 35 strikeouts over 24.0 innings.
Shane Smith, Chicago White Sox
On Thursday night at AAA, Smith battled his command (only 24 strikes over 48 pitches), leading to a short out at AAA (no runs, one hit, and two walks over two innings with three strikeouts). Over his four starts in the minors, he allowed 10 runs, nine hits, one home run, and eight walks with 18 strikeouts over 13.2 innings. His ticket back to Chicago won’t be punched without throwing more strikes.
Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners
Four starts into his AA season, Anderson allowed one run, nine hits, and four walks over 18.2 innings with 30 strikeouts. He has yet to pitch over five innings in a game or throw over 70 pitches. In his last outing, the Mariners had him on the mound for 4.2 innings with one hit, no walks, and eight strikeouts while tossing 59 pitches. AAA is calling while the fantasy market tracks the progress of Bryce Miller (scheduled to start on Thursday night).
Check out our Week 6 Hitters Prospect Report!
Seth Hernandez, Pittsburgh Pirates
In his first season in the minors, Hernandez dominated over four starts at A-ball (one run, four hits, five walks, and 32 strikeouts over 17.0 innings). He hasn’t allowed a run over his last three appearances (14.0 innings with one hit and 24 strikeouts). The Pirates drafted him sixth overall in the 2025 MLB June Amateur Draft out of high school.
Braxton Garrett, Miami Marlins
After an impressive run over four starts at AAA (two runs, four hits, and eight walks over 23.1 innings with 23 strikeouts), Garrett had an early exit in his last outing (three runs, two hits, two home runs, and four walks over three innings with three strikeouts).
Jared Jones, Pittsburgh Pirates
The Pirates shipped Jones out on a rehab assignment on Wednesday night. He pitched three dynamic innings at A-ball (no runs, no hits, and five strikeouts over three innings) while featuring a triple-digit fastball. Jones threw 41 pitches (30 for strikes) in his first appearance.
Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
Cole had made three rehab starts between High A and AA over the two weeks, leading to eight runs, 11 hits, four home runs, and 10 strikeouts over 14.1 innings. He’s thrown 44, 52, and 57 pitches with 79.1% crossing home plate. The Yankees may give him two more appearances in the minors before getting his chance in the majors.
Cade Povich, Baltimore Orioles
The Orioles will recall Povich from AAA to start on Friday. Over his three starts in the minors, he battled home runs (5), leading to a 5.06 ERA, 1.125 WHIP, and 23 strikeouts over 16.0 innings. Povich had more success over his two starts in the majors (three runs, 12 baserunners, and seven strikeouts over 12.1 innings).
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With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.Follow Shawn__Childs