Week 6 MLB Pitcher Prospect Watch: Gerrit Cole Return Looms, Kade Anderson Heats Up

At some point, tracking minor league starting pitchers should give the sharp fantasy managers an edge in knowledge and timing. The goal is to be ahead of the curve on the best pitching prospects, while also sifting through which arms are major league-ready and who needs more development time. Here's a look at some starting pitchers' stats and success over the first month of the season.

Robby Snelling, Miami Marlins

After two great games (no runs, four hits, and five walks over 11.0 innings with 21 strikeouts), Snelling battled his command (five walks) over his next starts, leading to two runs via home runs with two four strikeouts over five innings. He has a 2.25 ERA, 1.042 WHIP, and 35 strikeouts over 24.0 innings.

Shane Smith, Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Shane Smith (64) pitches in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

On Thursday night at AAA, Smith battled his command (only 24 strikes over 48 pitches), leading to a short out at AAA (no runs, one hit, and two walks over two innings with three strikeouts). Over his four starts in the minors, he allowed 10 runs, nine hits, one home run, and eight walks with 18 strikeouts over 13.2 innings. His ticket back to Chicago won’t be punched without throwing more strikes.

Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners

Four starts into his AA season, Anderson allowed one run, nine hits, and four walks over 18.2 innings with 30 strikeouts. He has yet to pitch over five innings in a game or throw over 70 pitches. In his last outing, the Mariners had him on the mound for 4.2 innings with one hit, no walks, and eight strikeouts while tossing 59 pitches. AAA is calling while the fantasy market tracks the progress of Bryce Miller (scheduled to start on Thursday night).

Check out our Week 6 Hitters Prospect Report!

Seth Hernandez, Pittsburgh Pirates

In his first season in the minors, Hernandez dominated over four starts at A-ball (one run, four hits, five walks, and 32 strikeouts over 17.0 innings). He hasn’t allowed a run over his last three appearances (14.0 innings with one hit and 24 strikeouts). The Pirates drafted him sixth overall in the 2025 MLB June Amateur Draft out of high school.

Braxton Garrett, Miami Marlins

After an impressive run over four starts at AAA (two runs, four hits, and eight walks over 23.1 innings with 23 strikeouts), Garrett had an early exit in his last outing (three runs, two hits, two home runs, and four walks over three innings with three strikeouts).

Jared Jones, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jared Jones (37) reacts on the field before the game against the Athletics at PNC Park. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates shipped Jones out on a rehab assignment on Wednesday night. He pitched three dynamic innings at A-ball (no runs, no hits, and five strikeouts over three innings) while featuring a triple-digit fastball. Jones threw 41 pitches (30 for strikes) in his first appearance.

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

Cole had made three rehab starts between High A and AA over the two weeks, leading to eight runs, 11 hits, four home runs, and 10 strikeouts over 14.1 innings. He’s thrown 44, 52, and 57 pitches with 79.1% crossing home plate. The Yankees may give him two more appearances in the minors before getting his chance in the majors.

Gerrit Cole's third rehab start is in the books:



5.2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 HR, 0 BB, 3 SO, 60 P pic.twitter.com/d09aLjES4E — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 29, 2026

Cade Povich, Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles will recall Povich from AAA to start on Friday. Over his three starts in the minors, he battled home runs (5), leading to a 5.06 ERA, 1.125 WHIP, and 23 strikeouts over 16.0 innings. Povich had more success over his two starts in the majors (three runs, 12 baserunners, and seven strikeouts over 12.1 innings).

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