World Baseball Classic: Masataka Yoshida Dominates as Team Japan Clinches Next Round

With the 2026 Major League Baseball season just weeks away, fantasy managers are watching the World Baseball Classic closely for early clues about breakout players and draft value. Team Japan has been one of the most dominant teams through three games, and the performances of stars like Shohei Ohtani, Masataka Yoshida, and Seiya Suzuki could have a direct impact on fantasy baseball ADP as Opening Day approaches.

Team Japan Standout Hitters in World Baseball Classic

Here’s a look at the top five hitters for Team Japan after three games (25 runs scored):

Masataka Yoshida has an ADP of 678 in early March in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. He is making a case for more playing time for Boston in the WBC (5-for-10 with four runs, two home runs, and six RBIs), or opening the door for a potential trade.

Shohei Ohtani continues to produce beast stats (5-for-9 with four runs, two home runs, and six RBIs). He’s taken four walks with no pitcher striking him out.

The bat of Seiya Suzuki has been hot as well (3-for-9 with four runs, two home runs, five RBI, and five walks).

Kazuma Okamoto only has one hit over 10 at-bats with an RBI and two walks.

Munetaka Murakami is also off to a slow start (2-for-10 with two runs, one RBI, and one steal) while having two walks and two strikeouts.

Team Japan Pitching Staff Stats in World Baseball Classic

The Japan pitching staff allowed nine runs in their first three contests.

Dodgers’ ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto had command issues (three walks) in his first appearance (no runs or hits over 2.2 innings with two strikeouts).

Chihiro Sumida looked sharp in his first game (no runs and two hits over three innings with seven strikeouts).

Tomoyuki Sugano is competing for a starting role for the Rockies. He tossed four shutout innings with two strikeouts.

Despite allowing two solo home runs over two innings with one strikeout, Taisei Ota has two saves over three games.

Atsuki Taneichi has been Japan’s best reliever (two no-hit shutout innings with five strikeouts).

Japan has punched their ticket to the Quarterfinals! pic.twitter.com/b8CLuf1kyz — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 8, 2026

Team Japan Clinches Spot In Quarterfinals

Japan clinched a berth in the next round by opening with a 3-0 record in Pool C. Their final group game comes on Tuesday against Czechia.

