World Baseball Classic: Masataka Yoshida Dominates as Team Japan Clinches Next Round
With the 2026 Major League Baseball season just weeks away, fantasy managers are watching the World Baseball Classic closely for early clues about breakout players and draft value. Team Japan has been one of the most dominant teams through three games, and the performances of stars like Shohei Ohtani, Masataka Yoshida, and Seiya Suzuki could have a direct impact on fantasy baseball ADP as Opening Day approaches.
Team Japan Standout Hitters in World Baseball Classic
Here’s a look at the top five hitters for Team Japan after three games (25 runs scored):
- Masataka Yoshida has an ADP of 678 in early March in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. He is making a case for more playing time for Boston in the WBC (5-for-10 with four runs, two home runs, and six RBIs), or opening the door for a potential trade.
- Shohei Ohtani continues to produce beast stats (5-for-9 with four runs, two home runs, and six RBIs). He’s taken four walks with no pitcher striking him out.
- The bat of Seiya Suzuki has been hot as well (3-for-9 with four runs, two home runs, five RBI, and five walks).
- Kazuma Okamoto only has one hit over 10 at-bats with an RBI and two walks.
- Munetaka Murakami is also off to a slow start (2-for-10 with two runs, one RBI, and one steal) while having two walks and two strikeouts.
Team Japan Pitching Staff Stats in World Baseball Classic
The Japan pitching staff allowed nine runs in their first three contests.
- Dodgers’ ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto had command issues (three walks) in his first appearance (no runs or hits over 2.2 innings with two strikeouts).
- Chihiro Sumida looked sharp in his first game (no runs and two hits over three innings with seven strikeouts).
- Tomoyuki Sugano is competing for a starting role for the Rockies. He tossed four shutout innings with two strikeouts.
- Despite allowing two solo home runs over two innings with one strikeout, Taisei Ota has two saves over three games.
- Atsuki Taneichi has been Japan’s best reliever (two no-hit shutout innings with five strikeouts).
Team Japan Clinches Spot In Quarterfinals
Japan clinched a berth in the next round by opening with a 3-0 record in Pool C. Their final group game comes on Tuesday against Czechia.
With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.Follow Shawn__Childs