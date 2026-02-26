Shohei Ohtani, Paul Skenes Headline Fantasy Baseball Round 1 Mock Draft

MLB’s Spring Training is in full swing as opening day rapidly approaches. Fantasy baseball managers will look to solidify 2026 lineups through drafts ahead of the season, working to maximize the value of respective picks. In the first round, some of the MLB’s biggest stars will fall off the board, anchoring lineups from a production standpoint regardless of scoring format. Here’s a look at our first-round mock draft, with a focus on the season scoring format to determine Average Draft Position (ADP).

1.1 - Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (OF)

Feb 24, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) looks on against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at TD Ballpark. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Two of baseball’s biggest stars will each share the spotlight as the No. 1 pick among fantasy leagues: Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge. Judge is going to claim the top pick in our mock, coming off a stellar 2025 campaign. The seven-time All-Star claimed his third AL MVP award, batting an MLB-high .331, with 179 hits, 137 runs, 53 home runs and 114 RBIs. Judge has posted 50-plus homers in three of the last four years, suiting up in at least 150 games three times during that span. One of the MLB’s most efficient sluggers presents a compelling argument to be selected with the top pick in fantasy leagues.

1.2 - Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers (DH/SP)

No surprise here. Ohtani falls off the board with our second overall pick in the first round, coming off a dominant performance during the 2025 season. Ohtani secured his third consecutive MVP award, second straight in the National League, and his third consecutive Silver Slugger. The four-time MVP hit .282 over 611 at-bats, posting an MLB-high 146 runs with 172 hits, 55 homers and 102 RBIs. On the mound, Ohtani made 14 starts last year with an ERA of 2.87, his best mark since 2022, with 62 strikeouts. His unique versatility and offensive firepower will serve as welcome production for fantasy managers at No. 2 overall in drafts.

1.3 - Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals (SS)

Sep 25, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) gestures after hitting a double during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. | William Liang-Imagn Images

The No. 3 overall pick and beyond is where things get interesting. Following the consensus 1-2 run of Judge and Ohtani, a number of players come into the mix for the third pick. We’re going to roll with Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. The two-time All-Star continued to flash his value in just his fourth season in 2025, solidifying his status as one of the top hitters in the AL. He hit at an efficient .295 mark a season ago, notching an MLB-high 184 hits, leading the majors for the second consecutive season. He added 99 total runs, 23 homers, 88 RBIs and 38 stolen bases over 623 at-bats. The reigning back-to-back Golden Glove and Silver Slugger winner will continue his stellar production in 2026.

1.4 - Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians (3B)

With the No. 4 overall pick, a second infielder is coming off the board in Cleveland Guardians All-Star Jose Ramirez. Ramirez has sustained stellar offensive production throughout his career, providing consistent output for fantasy baseball managers. In 2025, Ramirez showed out yet again, batting .283, his best mark since 2020, with 168 hits over 593 at-bats. The seven-time All-Star eclipsed 30 homers for the third time over the past five seasons, with 103 runs, 85 RBIs and 44 stolen bases. The six-time Silver Slugger winner is a safe pick offering consistent production for managers at No. 4 overall.

1.5 - Juan Soto, New York Mets (OF)

Sep 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) rounds past third base after an RBI double by New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (not pictured) during the first inning at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

At No. 5 overall, our second outfielder falls off draft boards in New York Mets star Juan Soto. Despite missing the All-Star team for the first time since 2020, Soto sustained elite production over 160 games last season. He hit at a .263 clip, a dip from his previous seasons, yet recorded 152 hits over 577 at-bats. Soto notched 120 runs, 43 home runs, 105 RBIs and 38 stolen bases, an NL-high mark. The star outfielder has claimed each of the last three Silver Slugger awards at his position, and has sustained encouraging consistency and efficiency over the last few seasons. At No. 5 overall, Soto offers tremendous value and projects to continue his stellar output for managers in 2026.

1.6 - Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves (OF)

Our sixth pick could garner some questions, with Ronald Acuna Jr. falling off the board coming off an injury-riddled 2025 campaign. Though Acuna has faced a plethora of injury concerns over the past two seasons, his MVP-caliber production in his limited appearances cannot be denied. In just 95 games last year, Acuna posted 98 hits, 74 runs, 21 homers and 42 RBIs while hitting at an efficient .290 clip from the plate. The five-time All-Star has remained confident regarding the status of his knee heading into the 2026 season and is poised for a bounce-back campaign. With sustained health and availability, Acuna could be one of the draft’s biggest steals at No.6 overall.

1.7 - Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners (OF)

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) runs home to score on a single by first baseman Josh Naylor (12) in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Continuing the run on outfielders, Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez is set to come off the board with the No. 7 overall pick. Rodriguez bounced back from a slight dip in production during his 2024 campaign, making his third All-Star appearance during a stellar 2025 performance. Over 652 at-bats, Rodriguez recorded 174 hits, 106 runs, 32 homers, 95 RBIs and 30 stolen bases while batting an efficient .267. He also posted the second-fewest strikeouts of his career despite a career-high 710 appearances. Entering just his fifth season, Rodriguez continues to offer consistent production with the potential to post career-high numbers in year five.

1.8 - Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers (SP)

With the No. 8 overall pick, our first true ace falls off the board with Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal, coming off a dominant 2025 campaign. In his sixth season, Skubal carved out 31 starts with a 13-6 record on the mound. The two-time Cy Young winner completed one game, which resulted in a shutout, while posting a career-best and AL-leading 2.21 ERA. Skubal struck out 241 batters, marking another career-high and led the AL with a WAR of 6.5. The MLB’s top pitcher over the past two seasons will anchor fantasy bullpens and offers tremendous value at No. 8 overall.

1.9 - Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds (SS)

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) throws a ball into the crowd after the second inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At No. 9 overall, the second shortstop falls off the board in Cincinnati Reds All-Star Elly De La Cruz. While his top-end production hasn’t matched that of Witt’s during his two All-Star campaigns, De La Cruz remains one of the most consistent offensive performers at the position throughout the majors. In 2025, De La Cruz posted arguably his most efficient performance to date, hitting a career-high .264 from the plate, posting 102 runs, 166 hits, 22 home runs and 86 RBIs while stealing 37 bases. Entering just his fourth season, fans have yet to see De La Cruz at his peak, making him a sound pick for managers with the ninth pick in the first round.

1.10 - Kyle Tucker, Los Angeles Dodgers (OF)

A second Dodger is set to come off the board with the tenth pick, with Kyle Tucker looking to emerge as a difference-maker in his first season in Los Angeles. In 136 games last season, Tucker flashed his offensive firepower during a solid campaign. He hit at a .266 clip, posting 133 hits, 91 runs, 22 home runs, and 73 RBIs over 500 at-bats. He also managed 25 stolen bases during his second Silver Slugger campaign. Tucker is set to join a loaded Dodgers rotation and will offer plenty of offensive upside for fantasy managers. He should be considered a lock for the first round, despite a later pick in our mock.

1.11 - Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres (OF)

Feb 22, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Peoria Sports Complex. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Though he’s struggled to replicate the slugging success of his 42-homer 2021 campaign, San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. has remained one of the most consistent offensive performers in the NL over the past several seasons. In 2025, Tatis earned his third All-Star bid and second Golden Glove award. He hit .268 a season ago, posting 159 hits, 111 runs, 25 home runs and 71 RBIs, claiming a career-high 32 stolen bases. Entering his seventh season, Tatis remains one of fantasy baseball’s top players and will anchor lineups with solid value down the board at No. 11 overall.

1.12 - Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates (SP)

From the time he entered the MLB in 2024, Paul Skenes has remained one of the top pitchers in baseball at just 23 years old. Entering his third season, Skenes has anchored the Pittsburgh Pirates’ bullpen despite the team’s recent struggles. In 2025 he earned the first Cy Young award of his career, marking 32 starts during a dominant campaign. He posted an MLB-best 1.97 ERA, struck out 216 batters and led the NL with a WHIP of 0.948. Skenes offers tremendous value for fantasy managers at No. 12 overall and will anchor fantasy bullpens in what projects to be another dominant campaign in 2026.

