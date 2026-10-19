Week 7 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Debate: Najee Harris vs. Kimani Vidal

For this week's fantasy football waiver-wire debate, the central question is whether managers should prioritize Najee Harris's NFL experience or bet on Kimani Vidal's potential upside.

Najee Harris: The Veteran With a Workload Question

Experience Is Valuable, but Is the Opportunity Still There?

Oct 18, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) hands the ball to running back Najee Harris (23) against the New Orleans Saints during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harris brings a proven NFL resume and a history of handling substantial rushing workloads. His early 2026 production has been limited, making his immediate fantasy value difficult to trust without a larger role. His career includes multiple seasons of high-volume rushing production, stemming from his years in Pittsburgh. An injury or depth-chart change could create more opportunities, as his 27 total carries across four games has not established a dependable weekly role. He has not provided the scoring production needed to offset limited yardage either. Harris is better viewed as a bench stash than an automatic starting running back unless his workload improves.

Kimani Vidal: The Upside Alternative

Chasing the Possible Breakout

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal (28) rushes against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Does Vidal possesses a realistic path to expanded volume, higher snap rates, and meaningful fantasy output? A rising snap percentage across recent weeks is the single strongest indicator of a player earning a coach's trust. Has Vidal's share of team touches increased over his last two to three games?

Week Opponent Carries Receptions Total Touches 4 @ Seahawks 5 2 7 5 vs. Broncos 8 1 9 6 @ Chiefs 7 3 10

Vidal represents the classic ceiling-over-floor gamble that could reshape a roster's trajectory. If metrics demonstrate trending snap shares and high-value touches, he presents a higher upside play than a low-ceiling veteran. Managers should confirm his team context and role going forward before ranking him above Harris.

The Waiver-Wire Decision

Floor Versus Ceiling: Which Gamble Is Worth Making?

When choosing a known commodity like Harris and a high-ceiling breakout candidate like Vidal, the correct decision hinges on whether your team requires a stable, volume-based floor to cover bye weeks. For managers seeking immediate running back depth or temporary lineup protection, prioritizing the player with the best chance to increase his touches in the upcoming week is paramount. If Vidal's usage indicators confirm an expanding role with an efficient offense, he represents the far more valuable waiver claim, as high-upside bench stashes can quickly transform into league-winning assets.

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Najee Harris (23) is tackled by Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Winston Jr. (23) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Evaluating Harris's specific profile highlights why he is a complicated waiver option. Across his early 2026 games with the Giants, his snap share has hovered in a limited rotational range between 14% and 22%. With just 27 carries for 97 yards, averaging 3.6 yards per carry and under 25 rushing yards per game along with a single 5-yard target in the passing game, Harris's weekly PPR scoring baseline has averaged under 3 points per game. He carries an extremely low weekly floor and his workload should be monitored. It's strange that we are talking about a running back who recorded 4 consecutive 1,000 yard seasons to begin his career. It's also difficult to imagine Harris not being able to produce efficiently if the Giants' coaching staff trusts him with more touches moving forward.

Oct 11, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal (28) scores a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Final Take

Harris's limited workload and lack of touchdowns makes him a riskier waiver addition. Vidal could win this debate if the numbers showed a stronger opportunity profile. Unless a primary injury makes a way for Harris to get more touches, his value remains low and unpredictable. Vidal would be the wise choice due to his increased workload on a weekly basis. That may be the safest trend to follow when deciding between these two running backs.