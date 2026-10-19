Should Fantasy Football Managers Panic About Cam Skattebo?

New York Giants star Cam Skattebo has been one of the fastest-rising fantasy football running backs in the game. Even coming off a serious ankle injury this season, he was still being drafted as an RB2, and if not for health concerns, he could have climbed up with the RB1s.

However, after fumbling a win away in overtime in Week 5, which was his fourth fumble of the season, Skattebo was punished in Week 6. He played just six offensive snaps and didn't see a single opportunity on Sunday.

This week raised one serious question about Skattebo. Should fantasy owners be panicking about Skattebo? We have to determine whether this was a blip on the radar or a sign of things to come.

Why You Should Panic

The case for panic is obvious and easy. The guy was essentially benched for Week 6 in a game where they really could have used him. There is a chance that he has lost his job and he's not getting it back.

Fantasy owners also have to be concerned that even if he does get his job back, if he fumbles, his day is over. That's going to be looming over him for at least the remainder of this season. We have seen people overcome issues like this, most recently Rhamondre Stevenson, but it could be a much bigger concern with this coaching staff.

The issue is, if you sell now, you're selling low. Skattebo owners are stuck between a rock and a hard place right now. There is no way you can start him next week against the Houston Texans, so all you can do is sit on him for the moment.

Why You Shouldn't Panic

The Giants lost against a team they probably should have beaten yesterday, and the rushing attack was a major issue. Najee Harris was given the start, but they pulled the plug on him after he carried the ball four times for two yards. Tyrone Tracy managed just 18 yards on six carries, and Devin Singletary rushed four times for 14 yards. The three running backs combined to rush 14 times for 34 yards. That's simply not good enough.

Not only is Skattebo their best runner, but he's also their best pass-catcher and goal-line back. This is a team that needs to win games as they sit atop the NFC East. They can't keep losing games to send a message to one of their few weapons on offense. The Giants don't have any other viable options at the position.

That doesn't mean that Skattebo won't see his role reduced a bit, but it's hard to imagine that he's reduced to a backup. He's by far their best option in the backfield, and it would hurt the team to continue to not utilize him.

What You Should Do

All you can do is stash Skattebo next week and see how things play out. You cannot start him in a bad matchup against the Houston Texans without knowing what kind of workload he will have. Nevertheless, you should be paying attention to the snaps and opportunities next week far more than the actual production and fantasy points.

You don't want to sell low, so all you can do is ride this out. We expect things to get better, even if he doesn't quite reach the heights you were hoping for this season.

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