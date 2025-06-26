2025 NBA Draft: Rasheer Fleming Headlines Top Available Prospects In Round 2
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft might be in the books, but some of the best value is still on the board. Whether it’s a defensive disruptor like Rasheer Fleming or a modern big with range like Ryan Kalkbrenner, these underrated prospects have the tools—and upside—to become major steals for smart teams in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft.
F Rasheer Fleming, Saint Joseph’s
Every draft cycle, there's one guy I can't stop raving about—and in 2025, that guy is Rasheer Fleming. Mark my words: teams will be kicking themselves for letting this defensive unicorn slip past the first round. At 6'8" with a jaw-dropping 7'5" wingspan, Fleming is a switch-everything menace who brings elite defensive instincts, nonstop energy, and a physical edge tailor-made for today’s NBA.
But don’t sleep on his offense—he’s rapidly evolving into a legit stretch-four threat, hitting 39% from deep while showcasing a crafty inside-out game. Despite a few late-season hiccups, Fleming averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 boards, and brought all the intangibles you want from a high-impact rotation player. On a contender, he’s got sixth-man-of-the-year upside written all over him.
C Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
Ryan Kalkbrenner is a towering 7-footer with a 7'6" wingspan who's quietly rewriting the playbook for modern bigs. A four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year, he turned heads not just with his elite rim protection and timing—but also with a shocking 49-point outburst and a smooth 34.4% stroke from deep last season.
Kalkbrenner combines mobility, IQ, and pick-and-roll savvy to offer plug-and-play value as a backup center at the next level. While his rebounding still needs polish, his size and shot-blocking instincts alone will earn him minutes. He was one of the most efficient scorers in college basketball, leading the nation in dunks. Bottom line: he had Day 1 talent, and teams that passed on him in favor of other bigs late in the first round might be regretting it sooner than they think.
C Maxime Raynaud, Stanford
Another center with first-round talent who flew a bit under the radar is Stanford’s big man, Maxime Raynaud. A walking double-double, he averaged a dominant 20.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game while showcasing a silky 34.7% clip from beyond the arc—bringing rare inside-out versatility that NBA teams crave. He’s the kind of player who won’t demand the spotlight, but when you need a bucket, he delivers with ease and efficiency.
Defensively, there are fair concerns. While Raynaud brings effort and a solid motor, questions linger about whether he has the physical edge to bang with elite NBA bigs in the paint. Still, his floor-spacing ability, soft hands, and smart decision-making could make him an extremely valuable rotation piece—especially in today’s spacing-driven league.
F Noah Penda, France
Standing 6'8" with a 7-foot wingspan, Penda is the prototype for today’s coveted 3-and-D wing—long, versatile, and built to guard multiple positions. He’s the kind of low-usage, high-impact player every contender needs: a relentless defender, smart ball-mover, and timely scorer who thrives in the margins and makes all the gritty, winning plays that don’t always show up on the stat sheet.
The French forward’s jumper is still a work in progress—his unconventional shooting form led to sub-30% efficiency from deep—but there’s reason for optimism. With NBA-level coaching and a mechanical tune-up, his shot could evolve into a true weapon. He skies for rebounds, disrupts passing lanes, and racks up steals and blocks like a seasoned vet. If the three-point stroke comes around, Penda has all the tools to blossom into an elite role player—and I’m betting he does.
G Jamir Watkins, Florida State
The top guard still on the board? That’d be Florida State’s Jamir Watkins, a high-energy, do-it-all wing with a 6'11" wingspan and the kind of versatility that front offices drool over. While he didn’t crack my first-round mock, Watkins has consistently hovered in my top 35, and with so many guards flying off the board in Round 1, he’s now the best perimeter talent still available.
Watkins brings a mature, NBA-ready frame and a defensive mindset that translates right away. He’s a savvy ballhawk with solid handles, great instincts, and the ability to create his own shot—he just needs to iron out that deep stroke after hitting only 32.5% from beyond the arc last season. At 23, he'll be one of the older rookies in the class, but his experience is a strength, not a flaw. With senior-year averages of 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, Watkins has already shown he can impact winning on both ends. If he finds consistency from deep, he’s a plug-and-play two-guard with serious upside as a perimeter stopper and secondary scorer.