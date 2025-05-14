2025 NBA Mock Draft: Cooper Flagg Heavy Favorite To Land With Mavericks
The 2025 NBA Draft is poised to be one of the most thrilling in recent memory, with a crop of elite prospects primed to make an immediate impact and alter the trajectory of multiple franchises. As teams gear up for the lottery, the stakes are higher than ever. From potential game-changers like Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and Ace Bailey, to the buzz surrounding possible Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors, draft night promises to be nothing short of electrifying.
Let’s dive into a mock of the lottery picks, examining the ideal fits for each team and how these standout prospects could elevate their rosters, shifting the league’s balance of power.
1. Dallas Mavericks: F Cooper Flagg, Duke
The Dallas Mavericks got exactly what they needed after trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. With Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson already in the mix, imagine what this team would look like after they add Cooper Flagg by lucking out and landing the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Nico Harrison is no longer the laughing stock of the league and Flagg’s two-way prowess is going to provide an immediate spark for a team that could make serious noise in the Western Conference. Flagg’s skillset aligns seamlessly with the two-way identity Harrison has championed, making him a blueprint fit for the culture the Mavericks claim to be constructing. With Duke last season, Flagg tallied 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while spacing the floor by converting 38.5% of his shots from beyond the arc. Flagg could immediately step in as the team’s starting power forward, creating an uber-talented frontcourt next to AD.
2. San Antonio Spurs: G Dylan Harper, Rutgers
The San Antonio Spurs are in an enviable position heading into the NBA Draft. With Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox already on the roster, and whispers of Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially joining the team before the 2025-26 season, the future looks bright.
At No. 2, the Spurs are eyeing two Rutgers standouts: Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. While the team already has Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, and Fox, Harper—a 6'6" guard with an impressive 19.6 points per game and 33.3% shooting from deep last season—could be the perfect fit. With the possibility of trading Castle and Jeremy Sochan (along with future draft picks) to land another superstar forward, whether it’s Giannis or someone else, Harper offers the ideal solution. He could provide valuable depth behind Fox or even play alongside him in the starting lineup.
3. Philadelphia 76ers: F Ace Bailey, Rutgers
The Sixers lucked out with the No. 3 pick and will be very happy if Ace Bailey falls into their lap. Philly got to keep their protected pick and with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid locked in as the cornerstones of the franchise, Bailey would be a great addition to the mix. Bailey can play either forward position at 6’10” and 200 pounds and is a savvy shot maker after averaging 17.6 points per game last season. He adds valuable future upside to the Sixers’ roster without hindering their chances of contending in the present—assuming the team can return to full strength.
4. Charlotte Hornets: G VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
Edgecombe combines elite athleticism and fierce competitiveness, making him one of the most dynamic prospects in this class. With the potential to become a top-tier on-ball defender, he provides crucial support alongside LaMelo Ball. A high-flying wing known for electrifying dunks and chase-down blocks, Edgecombe pairs his explosiveness with a solid catch-and-shoot game and fearless rim attacks. While his off-the-dribble game needs refinement, that becomes less of a concern in a LaMelo-led offense—assuming the Hornets’ star stays healthy.
5. Utah Jazz: G/F Kon Knueppel, Duke
Utah may have hoped for a higher draft pick, but landing Knueppel here is hardly a consolation prize. Beyond his perimeter shooting, he offers a thoughtful approach to the pick-and-roll and a keen ability to find unconventional scoring opportunities. His game complements Lauri Markkanen seamlessly—Knueppel can adapt to virtually any roster setup.
With a refined midrange game and the strength to finish through contact, there's untapped potential waiting to be unlocked. To become a true game-changer, he'll need to address his modest athleticism, but as the Jazz continue their patient rebuild, the former Duke standout brings skill, basketball IQ, and adaptability to their long-term vision.
6. Washington Wizards: G Tre Johnson, Texas
Landing the sixth pick was a gut punch for a Wizards franchise desperately hoping for a top-tier talent like one of Rutgers' dynamic duo—or even the generational upside of Cooper Flagg. After anchoring the Eastern Conference standings, Washington remains firmly entrenched in rebuild mode.
Their league-worst offensive rating underscores the urgency for a go-to bucket-getter, and Texas standout Johnson could be just the remedy. A fearless scorer with a flair for the dramatic, Johnson lit it up in college with deep pull-ups, smooth step-backs, and movement threes that turned heads. That said, he'll need to elevate his playmaking instincts, clean up his shot selection, and commit to becoming more than a turnstile on defense. Utah might swipe him one pick earlier, but if he’s still available at No. 6, the Wizards shouldn’t hesitate to grab the flamethrower guard with sky-high potential.
7. New Orleans Pelicans: G Jeremiah Fears Jr., Oklahoma
New Orleans is clearly hunting for its point guard of the future, and Jeremy Fears Jr. might be the perfect long-term solution. With a lightning-quick first step and a fearless demeanor in crunch time, he projects as a high-upside floor general who thrives with the ball in his hands.
His freshman season showed some growing pains—erratic decisions and inconsistent shot selection—but also flashes of elite court vision and spatial manipulation. Equipped with a tight handle and the ability to get downhill at will, Fears just needs time and reps to develop. The raw tools are in place for him to grow into the orchestrator New Orleans has been missing.
8. Brooklyn Nets: C Derik Queen, Maryland
Brooklyn may already have a talented anchor in Nic Claxton, but that shouldn’t stop them from eyeing Derik Queen—a skilled post savant with a rare blend of vision, footwork, and finesse. Queen’s game is all about versatility: he can initiate offense from the elbow, thread passes through traffic, and put defenders in a blender with crafty ball-handling for his position. His hands are elite and if he ever improves his shot beyond the arc, he could blossom into a high-level offensive hub. With a trove of future draft capital still on hand and potential Giannis-sized dreams on the horizon, don’t be shocked if this pick becomes part of a bigger chess move.
9. Toronto Raptors: C Khaman Maluach, Duke
Toronto’s frontcourt remains a work in progress. While Jakob Poeltl brings reliability, he’s not the long-term anchor the Raptors need. With a strong core trio—RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, and Immanuel Quickley—the obvious missing piece is a game-altering big man. That’s where Khaman Maluach comes in.
Sporting a massive 7'6" wingspan, impressive fluidity, and explosive leaping ability, he’s a natural rim-runner, shot-blocker, and lob threat—everything you want in a modern defensive anchor. Still relatively new to the game after picking it up at 13, the South Sudan native is raw but brimming with potential. The tools are eye-popping—even if the skillset is still under construction.
10. Houston Rockets: G Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
The Rockets are already stacked with rising stars, and while their playoff run ended at the hands of the battle-tested Warriors, locking up the No. 2 seed in a loaded Western Conference shows they’re well ahead of schedule. With a stockpile of assets and whispers about a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo pursuit, this pick could easily be on the move.
But if Houston holds onto it and Matas Jakucionis is still on the board, don’t be surprised if they jump. The crafty Lithuanian guard blends shot-making with imaginative playmaking, carving up defenses with slick handles and creative passing. His chemistry with Alperen Sengun could be electric. In a system full of creators, Jakucionis would have the room to refine his jumper and gradually grow into a lead guard role, especially with Fred VanVleet potentially on the move.
11. Portland Trail Blazers: F Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
Portland’s backcourt is already buzzing with the explosive duo of Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe, but the frontcourt remains a void begging for both talent and identity. That’s where Dillon Murray-Boyles comes in—a defensive Swiss Army knife with the kind of switch-everything versatility and relentless energy that could help redefine the Blazers' identity. He’s a disruptive force with elite instincts, a rebounding magnet, and the athletic chops to guard virtually any position.
On offense, he attacks the rim with unshakable force, and if his jumper continues to develop, he has legitimate All-Star upside. Murray-Boyles isn’t just a roster addition—he’s the type of foundational piece that could spark a cultural reset in Rip City.
12. Chicago Bulls: F Liam McNeeley, UConn
The Bulls already boast a well-rounded backcourt featuring Zach LaVine, Coby White, and newly acquired Josh Giddey, but inserting a high-IQ floor-spacer like UConn’s Liam McNeeley on the wing could elevate their offensive ceiling.
While some might clamor for frontcourt reinforcements, Chicago seems poised to follow a “best player available” approach—and McNeeley checks that box. His 32% shooting from three last season may not dazzle at first glance, but the context is key: thrust into a starting role earlier than expected, he still displayed exceptional instincts, polished off-ball movement, and the smooth touch of a natural shooter. Though he’s unlikely to develop into a primary scoring option, his sharp decision-making and ability to keep the ball moving make him a seamless fit in today’s fluid offensive systems.
13. Atlanta Hawks: G Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
Let’s think outside the box with Atlanta’s future, shall we? While Trae Young remains the face of the franchise, the Hawks haven’t exactly been lighting the league on fire since his arrival. Enter Walter Clayton Jr.—fresh off leading Florida to an NCAA title and soaring up draft boards after a stellar March Madness showing.
Whether the Hawks see him as a future starter, a high-impact sixth man, or even a long-term replacement for Young, Clayton offers plenty to be excited about. A lethal shooter from beyond the arc—hitting nearly 39% from deep while averaging over 18 points per game—he blends on- and off-ball versatility with defensive promise and a savvy basketball IQ. With his fearless scoring, adaptability, and championship pedigree, Clayton could be the spark that reignites Atlanta’s ambitions.
