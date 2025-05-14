2025 NBA Mock Draft: Cooper Flagg Heavy Favorite To Land With Mavericks

Illinois’ Kasparas Jakučionis’ official measurements from the NBA Draft Combine:



6’4 ¾ barefoot, 205.2 lbs with a 6’7 ¾" wingspan and 8’4" standing reach



Jakucionis grew at least an inch, while adding 5 pounds from a year ago. Impressive measurements for a point guard. pic.twitter.com/3ecMAQb2Fv