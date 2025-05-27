2025 NBA Mock Draft 3.0 (Round 1): Tre Johnson, Egor Demin Rise
As the NBA Finals approach, it's the perfect time to dive back into how the 2025 NBA Draft might shake out. While Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and Ace Bailey appear to have solidified their spots at the top, the rest of the first round remains wide open. Here's a fresh look at how all 30 teams could approach Round 1 of this year’s draft.
1. Dallas Mavericks: F Cooper Flagg, Duke
There’s little suspense surrounding the top pick in the NBA Draft — everyone expects the Dallas Mavericks to select former Duke standout Cooper Flagg to bolster a core that already includes Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving. Dallas is actively building a physical, defense-first identity, and Flagg not only fits that mold, he’s poised to help redefine the franchise's culture. After landing the No. 1 pick with just a 1.8% chance, Nico Harrison’s Mavericks are trending sharply upward.
Flagg perfectly embodies the Mavericks’ evolving vision — a high-IQ, two-way force whose skill set aligns with everything Harrison has emphasized. At Duke, Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while anchoring the defense with 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. Pairing him with AD instantly turns Dallas’ frontcourt into a defensive fortress — good luck scoring in the paint.
2. San Antonio Spurs: G Dylan Harper, Rutgers
In any draft class that didn’t feature Cooper Flagg, the son of five-time NBA champion and Bulls legend Ron Harper would be a strong contender for the No. 1 overall pick. Despite the San Antonio Spurs already being loaded in the backcourt with Stephon Castle and newly acquired De’Aaron Fox, Harper is simply too talented to pass up.
You can never have too much depth, and while Harper may not start right away, his path to success in San Antonio — alongside Victor Wembanyama — is clear. Harper has a knack for elevating those around him; the game slows down with him at the helm, teammates get cleaner looks, and he’s a confident scorer off the dribble. Perhaps the most exciting part of his fit with the Spurs is the opportunity to grow into an off-ball role — much like Castle did as a rookie — while also serving as a capable secondary playmaker next to Fox.
3. Philadelphia 76ers: F Ace Bailey, Rutgers
The Sixers had an underwhelming season, but landing the No. 3 pick in a top-heavy draft gives them a chance to bounce back into the East’s top tier. Rutgers’ Ace Bailey is the clear choice — injecting youth and energy into a core that includes Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Jared McCain.
Bailey injects instant firepower and flair into Philadelphia’s lineup, bringing a rare blend of size, bounce, and scoring instincts to the wing. At 6’10”, he showcased a knack for draining tough shots at Rutgers, and his confident stroke hints at immediate value from beyond the arc.
On the defensive end, he checks boxes the Sixers have been trying to fill for years — a mobile, versatile defender who can stay in front of guards, disrupt passing lanes, and rotate over as a weak-side shot blocker. Pairing his defensive versatility with Embiid’s paint dominance gives Philly a dynamic duo capable of locking down just about anyone.
4. Charlotte Hornets: G VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
Edgecombe is a human spark plug with jaw-dropping athleticism and a nonstop motor — the kind of prospect who can electrify a crowd and tilt the momentum of a game in seconds. He’s a high-flying wing who thrives in chaos, whether it’s soaring for emphatic putback dunks or swatting shots into the third row. His jumper looks clean in spot-up situations, and he barrels downhill with no hesitation. While he’s still refining his ability to create off the bounce, that becomes more of a luxury than a necessity with a healthy LaMelo Ball running the show in Charlotte.
5. Utah Jazz: G Tre Johnson, Texas
The Utah Jazz find themselves in the middle of a rebuild with no clear roadmap, making this pick a potential tone-setter for the franchise’s next chapter. While my earlier mock drafts projected Duke’s Kon Knueppel at the No. 5 pick, the smart money now points to Texas standout Tre Johnson — a dynamic wing who checks multiple boxes for a team that already has young guards like Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier in place. And given the talent they already boast at the point guard position, I don’t foresee a surprise Jeremiah Fears pick.
Johnson brings more than just a sweet shooting stroke. With a 6’10” wingspan and smooth mechanics, he’s the type of long-range threat who can stretch defenses the moment he steps past half court. He thrives off the catch, punishes defenders who fall asleep off the ball, and flashes deep pull-up range that will only improve with time. Defensively, he’s not a finished product, but the tools are there — lateral agility, length, and a frame that could eventually hold up against NBA wings. Utah needs shooters, floor spacing, and defensive upside on the perimeter, and Johnson delivers a bit of all three with room to blossom.
6. Washington Wizards: G Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
The Washington Wizards may not have gotten the lottery luck they were hoping for, but there’s still plenty of opportunity to land a difference-maker in this draft. With Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington already in the fold from 2024, doubling down on upside by selecting a high-octane scorer like Jeremiah Fears feels like the logical next move for a team hungry for a future star.
Fears is one of the youngest prospects in the class — he won’t even turn 19 until October — but he plays with a confidence and scoring craft well beyond his years. He’s electric off the bounce, excelling in pick-and-roll situations where his burst, pace control, and smooth finishing make him a constant threat. His 56.4% two-point shooting and 64.0% conversion rate as a pick-and-roll scorer speak to just how polished he is attacking the rim, and he gets to the free-throw line with ease. The jumper looks solid, the midrange is money, and if he can tighten up his handle and cut down on turnovers, there’s legitimate All-Star upside here. For a rebuilding Wizards squad, that’s exactly the kind of swing worth taking.
7. New Orleans Pelicans: F Kon Knueppel, Duke
If the board breaks this way, New Orleans could end up with a steal — and they’d be wise to scoop up a polished, high-upside wing like Kon Knueppel without a second thought. With the Pelicans dealing with a revolving door of injuries on the wing — including setbacks for Trey Murphy, Herb Jones, and an Achilles injury that may keep Dejounte Murray out for the beginning of next season — adding a reliable scorer and playmaker is more necessity than luxury.
Knueppel brings a pro-ready skill set and a sturdy 6’6”, 219-pound frame that allows him to hold his own on both ends. He’s a lethal shooter whether he's spotting up or creating off movement, and his court vision gives the Pelicans another smart ball-mover in lineups with Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum. He’s got the strength to hold his ground defensively and plays with grit, even if he still needs to fine-tune his lateral quickness to survive switch-heavy schemes. While fellow Duke standout Khaman Maluach might tempt this front office, Knueppel’s offensive versatility and fit with New Orleans’ current core give him the edge here.
8. Brooklyn Nets: G Egor Demin, BYU
Where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire — and all signs point to the Brooklyn Nets being seriously intrigued by BYU’s Egor Demin. The 6’9” guard has become the hottest name in pre-draft circles, skyrocketing from a fringe first-rounder in earlier mocks to a legitimate top-10 talent.
Brooklyn desperately needs backcourt reinforcements to pair with Cam Thomas, and Demin checks every box. He’s got the size, versatility, and instincts to grow into a dynamic two-way guard, with flashes of playmaking and scoring ability that suggest a high ceiling down the line. For a rebuilding Nets team, taking a swing on Demin’s upside could be a home run. While Duke’s Khaman Maluach might get consideration here, the smart money says Brooklyn goes with the most intriguing backcourt talent on the board — and right now, that’s Demin.
9. Toronto Raptors: C Khaman Maluach, Duke
At long last, Khaman Maluach finds his NBA home as the Raptors snag the franchise center they’ve been searching for. Jakob Poeltl has held it down admirably, but Toronto has needed a long-term anchor in the paint — and Maluach might just be the missing puzzle piece for a team brimming with talent like RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and Immanuel Quickley. Adding a high-upside rim protector who can grow offensively could instantly elevate this group into a serious Eastern Conference riser.
Standing 7'1" with an eye-popping 7'7" wingspan, Maluach blends elite size with tantalizing potential. He’s already a force as a rim-runner and finisher, and his 1.3 blocks per game in limited minutes hint at serious defensive upside. With growing confidence in his perimeter game and the agility to switch on defense, Maluach fits the mold of a modern big — one who could thrive alongside the Raptors’ dynamic core.
10. Houston Rockets: G Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
The Rockets are bursting at the seams with young talent, and while their playoff run came to an end courtesy of the veteran-savvy Warriors, locking down the No. 2 seed in the loaded Western Conference proves they’re way ahead of schedule. With a deep asset pool and swirling rumors about a potential blockbuster pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo, this pick could easily be leveraged in a trade.
But if Houston keeps the pick and Jakucionis is still on the board, don’t be surprised if they make a move. The crafty guard brings a slick mix of scoring instincts and creative playmaking, using his shifty handle and keen vision to keep defenders guessing. He’d be a fascinating backcourt piece to pair with Alperen Sengun, and in a system already teeming with playmakers, Jakucionis would have time to develop his perimeter shot and potentially grow into a starting-caliber floor general—especially if Fred VanVleet isn’t in the long-term picture.
After selecting Reed Sheppard in 2024 to bolster their outside shooting, the Rockets could now double down with a high-upside defender and budding offensive weapon who fits the mold of Houston’s modern, high-tempo identity.
11. Portland Trail Blazers: F Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
Portland may be rebuilding, but one thing’s clear — they need a physical presence in the paint who can set the tone defensively. With both Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams nearing the end of their deals, finding a long-term solution in the frontcourt becomes a priority. While Maryland’s Derik Queen might get some serious consideration here, South Carolina’s Collin Murray-Boyles feels like the snugger fit for what this young Blazers squad needs right now.
Murray-Boyles is a defensive wrecking ball with the kind of switchability that NBA coaches dream about. Whether he’s bodying up bigs or hounding wings, his disruptive instincts and quick hands (2.9 steals per 100 possessions) make him a headache for opposing offenses. He’s also a monster on the glass, pulling down over nine boards a game, and shows polish on the low block with crafty footwork and soft touch.
Though the Trail Blazers are still in the early stages of their rebuild, adding a relentless, high-motor defender like Murray-Boyles could help lay the foundation for a gritty, no-nonsense identity — and that’s exactly the kind of culture shift this team needs to climb back into contention out West.
12. Chicago Bulls: C Derik Queen, Maryland
While Nikola Vucevic remains a steady veteran presence in Chicago’s frontcourt, it’s becoming increasingly clear the Bulls need a long-term answer at center. Vucevic has had an impressive career, but his best days are behind him—and the Bulls are due for a younger, more dynamic option to anchor the paint. That’s where Maryland’s Derik Queen comes in.
Queen brings a modern, versatile skill set to the five spot: elite footwork, soft hands, strong ball-handling in space, and an advanced feel as a playmaker—arguably the best passing big in this year’s class. He made waves during March Madness, most notably with a dramatic game-winner that helped punch Maryland’s ticket to the Sweet 16. Though his outside shot is still developing, his interior scoring and pick-and-roll versatility make him a seamless fit for a Bulls team that ranked near the bottom in points in the paint.
With Chicago likely retaining Josh Giddey and already loaded with backcourt playmakers, Queen’s inside presence and offensive IQ could be exactly what this roster needs to retool and rise in the Eastern Conference.
13. Atlanta Hawks: F Noa Essengue, France
While the Hawks could certainly consider a guard here—especially with all the buzz around Trae Young’s uncertain future—I’m not convinced they’re ready to hit the reset button just yet. Instead of moving on from their franchise point guard, Atlanta could focus on building around him by adding a versatile international forward to complement Young, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and last year’s No. 1 pick, Zaccharie Risacher.
With top centers like Khaman Maluach and Derik Queen already off the board, Noa Essengue becomes a compelling option. The rising French prospect has seen his draft stock soar in recent months, thanks to his smooth shooting stroke from beyond the arc and the kind of modern skill set NBA teams crave in stretch forwards. Essengue’s size, strength, and floor-spacing ability make him an ideal frontcourt pairing alongside Johnson’s explosiveness. Though he’s still one of the youngest players in this class, his mature physical tools and upside scream long-term value—and the Hawks would be wise to take notice.
14. San Antonio Spurs: F Carter Bryant, Arizona
If the Spurs lock in Dylan Harper with the No. 2 pick—as many expect—their next move should be to shore up the frontcourt with a versatile defensive piece. Enter Carter Bryant, a low-usage, high-impact wing who could be the perfect glue guy for a San Antonio roster loaded with offensive talent.
Though his numbers at Arizona won’t blow you away, Bryant’s value goes far beyond the stat sheet. At 6’8” with a 7-foot wingspan, he fits the mold of a prototypical 3-and-D forward. He knocked down 37.1% of his threes and racked up nearly three steals and three blocks per 100 possessions, all while playing within the flow of the offense. With De’Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama, and Harper potentially commanding the spotlight, Bryant’s ability to thrive without dominating the ball is a perfect match.
He’s not going to be your go-to scorer, but he doesn’t have to be—his switchable defense and competitive edge could turn him into the kind of player who changes games with effort and positioning. Think shades of Draymond Green, with a bit more finesse from deep. For the Spurs, adding a defensive tone-setter like Bryant would be a savvy move to round out one of the league’s most exciting young cores.
15. Oklahoma City Thunder: G Nolan Traore, France
The Thunder have been one of the most exciting stories of the postseason, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the charge as the league’s newly crowned MVP. With a well-rounded roster and few glaring holes, OKC can afford to take a best-player-available approach—and adding reliable backcourt depth behind SGA could quietly pay huge dividends.
Enter Nolan Traoré, the dynamic French guard who brings size, versatility, and serious upside. He’s capable of playing both the one and the two, and while his season-long three-point percentage (29.8%) may raise eyebrows, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Over the final stretch of the year, Traoré found his rhythm from deep, showing promising signs of growth.
If that trend continues, he could become a major asset in what’s already one of the NBA’s most versatile and deep rotations. With time to develop behind SGA, Traoré’s blend of playmaking and scoring could make him a sneaky-good addition to a contender that’s just getting started.
16. Orlando Magic: G Nique Clifford, Colorado State
The Orlando Magic are building something special around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, and with one of the league’s most promising forward duos already in place, the next step is adding pieces that can contribute right away. Enter Nique Clifford, the 23-year-old out of Colorado State, who brings a mature game and an NBA-ready motor that could help Orlando take a big leap in the 2025–26 season.
Clifford is one of the top rebounding guards in this draft class, averaging an impressive 9.6 boards per game last year. He plays with relentless energy and has drawn early comparisons to Josh Hart—only with a smoother shooting stroke from deep. At 6’6” and 200 pounds, Clifford brings both size and toughness to the backcourt, and he’d fit seamlessly alongside Jalen Suggs while complementing Banchero and Wagner up front. If Orlando is aiming for a playoff breakthrough, Clifford could be the kind of glue guy who helps get them there.
17. Minnesota Timberwolves: F Asa Newell, Georgia
The Timberwolves are clearly building around Anthony Edwards, and with Naz Reid hitting free agency and Julius Randle under contract for just one more season, targeting the top power forward available is a smart move. Minnesota added Terrence Shannon Jr. and Rob Dillingham in last year’s draft, and with Edwards locked in as the team’s cornerstone on the wing, it’s time to bolster the frontcourt.
That’s where Newell comes in. Unlike Dillingham, Newell is ready to contribute right away. He averaged 15.4 points per game on an efficient 54.3% from the field, thriving as a slasher, lob threat, and off-ball cutter. While his three-point shooting (29.2%) is still a work in progress, his explosive athleticism and high motor suggest elite defensive potential at the next level. If he can develop into a respectable floor spacer, Newell could be a perfect fit in Minnesota’s evolving rotation.
18. Washington Wizards: C Thomas Sorber, Georgetown
After grabbing a playmaker with their first pick, the Wizards should look to shore up their frontcourt—and Thomas Sorber might just be the perfect fit. Boasting a massive 7-foot-6 wingspan and a game that turned heads before a season-ending foot injury, Sorber has the physical tools and instincts to grow into a true defensive anchor. While comparing his breakout campaign at Georgetown to Patrick Ewing might be a stretch, his production was no joke: 14.5 points, 8.5 boards, 2.0 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game on 53.2% shooting.
Sorber plays with a gritty edge and an advanced feel for the game. He’s the type of big who keeps possessions alive with second-chance rebounds, starts the break with quick outlet passes, and consistently does the little things that help teams win. His rim protection is legit, and while his lateral movement still needs work to handle switches at the NBA level, his effort and awareness make him an intriguing long-term piece for a Wizards squad looking to forge a new identity.
19. Brooklyn Nets: G/F Will Riley, Illinois
After selecting BYU’s Egor Demin at No. 8, the Nets have plenty of intriguing options with this pick. While a frontcourt addition might be tempting, Illinois’ Will Riley could be too talented to pass up—even with some positional overlap alongside Demin and Cam Thomas.
Riley is a dynamic 6’8″ wing with the ball skills and vision of a guard. He combines crafty shot creation, deep shooting range, and savvy playmaking, giving him serious offensive upside. Though his three-point numbers at Illinois were a bit erratic, his smooth release and confidence from distance hint at long-term growth as a shooter. If the Nets groom Demin into more of a traditional point guard, Riley could slide in at the two with Thomas at the three, forming a versatile, high-upside trio on the perimeter.
20. Miami Heat: G Jase Richardson, Michigan
If Jase Richardson is still on the board at No. 20, Miami won’t think twice about pulling the trigger. Outside of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, the Heat are in desperate need of consistent offensive firepower. The Terry Rozier experiment hasn’t panned out, and it’s hard to picture him as the long-term answer at point guard in South Beach.
Richardson, who knocked down 41.2% of his threes as a freshman at Michigan, brings a polished shooting stroke and positional versatility to the backcourt. His ability to play off the ball makes him a seamless complement to Herro, allowing Miami’s star to stay in control of the offense while Richardson spaces the floor and capitalizes on clean looks. It’s a natural fit with serious upside. With a strong basketball lineage and a well-rounded offensive arsenal, Richardson offers both immediate value and long-term upside.
21. Utah Jazz: F/C Danny Wolf, Michigan
After locking in sharpshooter Tre Johnson with the No. 5 pick, the Utah Jazz should turn their attention to fortifying the frontcourt. While Lauri Markkanen is a proven weapon and Walker Kessler holds down the paint, Michigan’s Danny Wolf offers the kind of versatile depth this rotation needs. A 7-footer with a 7'2" wingspan and a smooth shooting stroke (33.6% from three), Wolf brings floor-spacing ability that can open up the offense.
Though he’s not a defensive enforcer just yet, Wolf plays with a steady presence and has the tools to develop into a more impactful defender under the right system. His size and skillset allow him to slide between power forward and center, giving Utah valuable lineup flexibility and a high-IQ big who fits today’s modern NBA style.
22. Atlanta Hawks: F Liam McNeely, UConn
With their second first-round pick, the Hawks should look to scoop up the best talent still on the board—and that could very well be UConn’s Liam McNeely. One of the purest shooters in this draft class, McNeely brings instant floor spacing to complement Trae Young and Zaccharie Risacher in the backcourt.
As Jalen Johnson continues to expand his shooting range, McNeely could thrive in a bench role right away, serving as a catch-and-shoot specialist who doesn’t need high usage to make an impact. Pairing him with Young—last season’s league leader in assists—creates an ideal situation where McNeely’s off-ball movement and quick release could be fully maximized.
23. Indiana Pacers: F/C Rasheem Fleming, St. Joseph’s
The Indiana Pacers are on the rise and quickly becoming a force in the Eastern Conference after a thrilling postseason run. With one of the deepest benches in the league and a roster built to contend, their next move could hinge on the future of Myles Turner. If Indiana decides to part ways with their veteran big man, Saint Joseph’s standout Raheem Fleming might be the perfect successor.
Fleming checks all the boxes: a springy athlete who plays above the rim, protects it with authority, and stretches the floor with a smooth shooting stroke—knocking down 39% of his threes while averaging 1.5 blocks per game last season. His high-energy, switchable defense would fit seamlessly alongside Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton. Ready to contribute from day one, Fleming could be the missing piece that helps push Indiana closer to their first-ever NBA championship.
24. Oklahoma City Thunder: C Joan Beringer, France
After bypassing a frontcourt addition with their earlier pick, the Thunder now have a prime opportunity to address their depth down low. With Chet Holmgren anchoring the paint, Oklahoma City doesn’t need an immediate contributor—but a long-term project with upside fits the bill perfectly. That’s where France’s Joan Beringer comes in.
While still raw offensively, Beringer boasts impressive mobility for his size and has the tools to become a disruptive force on the defensive end. His length, timing, and lateral agility give him serious potential as a rim protector and switchable big. The next step in his development will be refining his touch around the basket. If OKC can tap into that offensive growth, Beringer could blossom into a key rotational piece for a team built to contend for years. Just don’t expect him to see heavy minutes in his rookie season.
25. Orlando Magic: G Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
Orlando is in need of a spark at the point guard position, and if Florida’s Walter Clayton is still available, they’d be wise to make a move. While Jalen Suggs has proven to be a steady presence, he profiles more as a reliable game manager than a dynamic floor general. Clayton, on the other hand, offers the kind of offensive punch and upside that could elevate the Magic's backcourt.
Fresh off leading Florida to a national championship, Clayton brings a winning mentality and confident swagger to a young, hungry Magic roster. His ability to stretch the floor with his three-point shooting and relentlessly attack defenses makes him one of the most intriguing guard prospects in this class. If he continues to grow as a facilitator while maintaining his scoring efficiency, Clayton could develop into a key rotational weapon—and potentially even a future starter in Orlando’s rising lineup.
26. Brooklyn Nets: F Noah Penda, France
The Nets hold back-to-back picks and have a golden opportunity to shore up their roster. One area they could prioritize? Versatile, high-motor defenders—and that’s where international standout Noah Penda comes into play. Unlike many international prospects still developing in their teens, the 20-year-old Penda enters the 2025 NBA Draft with valuable EuroLeague experience under his belt.
At 6’8” with a 7-foot wingspan, Penda brings tantalizing 3-and-D potential and the ability to guard multiple positions on the floor. He’s a plug-and-play prospect who could quietly become one of the biggest steals of the draft. With his maturity, defensive instincts, and upside as a shooter, Penda is a smart, high-floor investment for a Brooklyn team looking to reload and stay competitive.
27. Brooklyn Nets: G Drake Powell, North Carolina
Powell is one of the most polarizing prospects in this year’s draft, but his upside is hard to ignore. While his skill set may overlap with some of Brooklyn’s earlier picks, wing depth is a premium commodity in today’s NBA—and the Nets know it.
The former Tar Heel showcased impressive three-point shot-making ability, flashed moments of lockdown defense, and consistently played bigger than his size suggests. Brooklyn may be rolling the dice here, but if Powell develops into a true 3-and-D contributor, it could prove to be a savvy long-term investment.
28. Boston Celtics: C Maxime Raynaud, Stanford
The Celtics fell short in their title defense, and a major reason was their vulnerability at the center position. With Al Horford nearing retirement and Kristaps Porziņģis struggling to stay on the court, bolstering the frontcourt should be a top priority. That’s where Stanford’s Maxime Raynaud comes in.
One of the biggest risers in the pre-draft process, Raynaud is a skilled seven-footer who can stretch the floor—he shot 34.7% from three—and dominate inside, averaging 20.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game last season. He also brings promising rim protection potential, making him a natural fit for Boston’s defensive schemes.
With a star-studded core of Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum, the Celtics don’t need a high-usage big. They need someone who can complement their stars, protect the paint, and space the floor—Raynaud checks all the boxes and could be an absolute steal at this stage of the draft.
29. Phoenix Suns: G Hugo Gonzalez, Spain
The Phoenix Suns could be in for a shakeup this offseason after falling short of expectations in 2024. With Tyus Jones headed for free agency, there’s a pressing need to reinforce the backcourt—especially with a dynamic guard who can ease the offensive burden on Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
That’s where Hugo Gonzalez enters the conversation. While his numbers with Real Madrid won’t jump off the page, his potential is hard to ignore. Gonzalez brings a gritty defensive mindset on the perimeter and flashes just enough playmaking to intrigue NBA scouts. He’ll need to develop a more consistent outside shot to carve out a major role, but his energy, effort, and versatility could make him an ideal bench catalyst for a Suns squad hungry for depth and two-way impact.
He’s not projected to crack the starting five, but Gonzalez has the tools to grow into a high-value rotation piece on a contender.
30. Los Angeles Clippers: F Yaxel Lendebrog, UAB
Yaxel Lendeborg might not be a household name yet, but his game speaks volumes. After a breakout year at UAB, where he filled up every column of the stat sheet, he’s emerging as one of the most intriguing all-around forwards in this class. Averaging nearly 18 points, 11 boards, and over 4 assists per game, Lendeborg showcased his ability to do a little bit of everything—and do it efficiently.
At 6’9” with a massive 7’4” wingspan, he brings the kind of versatility NBA teams drool over. He’s not the most explosive athlete, but his length and instincts more than make up for it. Whether he’s switching onto guards or muscling up against bigs, Lendeborg brings a disruptive presence on both ends of the floor.
For a Clippers team that could use more juice at the forward spot—and a contingency plan behind Ivica Zubac and an aging Kawhi Leonard—Lendeborg feels like the perfect swing-for-upside pick to close out the first round.