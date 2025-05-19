NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Cooper Flagg No. 1, Walter Clayton To Sneak Into Top 13?
The 2025 NBA Draft lottery delivered fireworks, reshuffling the board and igniting fresh debates across the league. Cooper Flagg remains the undisputed prize of this class — a consensus No. 1 pick whose rare two-way brilliance has front offices salivating. With standout talents like Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey close behind, the top of the draft is loaded with franchise-altering potential. And don’t sleep on Walter Clayton Jr., whose championship run with Florida and red-hot shooting stretch could propel him into the lottery conversation — possibly even cracking the top 13.
1. Dallas Mavericks: F Cooper Flagg, Duke
There’s no intrigue here as the Mavericks will undoubtedly select Duke Blue Devils sensation Cooper Flagg. After trading away the cornerstone of the franchise in Luka Donic, Nico Harrison can finally breathe after securing the top overall pick in the NBA Draft lottery despite a 1.8% of doing so. With a solid core that already features Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, the Mavericks will add Flagg to an already deep rotation.
Flagg embodies the very essence of the Mavericks’ evolving identity — a high-IQ, two-way force whose game mirrors the vision Harrison continues to preach. During his standout campaign at Duke, Flagg posted an impressive 19.2 points, 7.5 boards, and 4.2 dimes per contest, while anchoring the defense with 1.4 steals and 1.4 swats a night. Pairing him with AD instantly transforms the Mavericks’ frontcourt into a fortress — good luck attacking the paint.
Offensively, Flagg was nothing short of efficient: he connected on 48% of his shots, knocked down 39% from deep, and sank 84% of his free throws. What sets Flagg apart, though, is his ability to elevate teammates. He thrives without monopolizing the ball, showing an elite understanding of space, tempo, and movement — traits that will make his fit alongside Kyrie and AD seamless. With an organizational focus on length, defensive grit, and lineup flexibility, Flagg checks every box — and then some.
2. San Antonio Spurs: G Dylan Harper, Rutgers
The son of five-time NBA Champion Ron Harper, Rutgers’ Dylan Harper would likely be the top prospect in any other draft class that didn’t have Cooper Flagg. But does he fit with the Spurs’ lineup? And could San Antonio flip this pick in a move to land superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo?
Harper enters the NBA as a dynamic blend of power, finesse, and natural scoring ability, putting up 19.4 points per game as a freshman while effortlessly slicing through defenses to finish at the rim. While his perimeter shooting remains a work in progress, scouts are encouraged by his mechanics — and with professional spacing and rhythm, his outside game could soon catch up to the rest of his arsenal.
San Antonio, however, is already stacked in the backcourt, boasting Stephon Castle and the recently acquired De’Aaron Fox. On paper, fitting Harper into that rotation raises some strategic questions. Still, with his sky-high ceiling and status as the near-unanimous No. 2 prospect behind Flagg, it’s hard to see the Spurs passing him up purely on positional overlap.
At 6'6" with a pro-ready build, a sharp mind for the game, and elite-level tools, Harper is as polished as any top pick in recent memory. Even if the Spurs opt to explore trade possibilities after drafting him, his value as a blue-chip asset makes him one of the most intriguing pieces in the 2025 class.
3. Philadelphia 76ers: F Ace Bailey, Rutgers
While I actually think Texas’ Tre Harris might be the better fit, it’s tough to envision the Sixers passing on Bailey’s upside. They have an opportunity to inject youth and energy into a talented roster that already features the likes of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Jared McCain. Given that Embiid’s championship window seems to be closing due to injuries, Philly may balk at the idea of selecting a raw talent such as Bailey who needs time to develop, but snagging Bailey would provide the franchise with the most bang for their buck.
Standing at 6’10” with a smooth scoring touch and impressive wingspan, Bailey injects much-needed versatility and athleticism into a Philadelphia lineup that’s craved dynamic play on the wing. During his lone collegiate campaign at Rutgers, he flashed glimpses of high-end offensive potential, showcasing a polished mid-range game and the ability to create his own shot.
In Philly, he’ll benefit from a more defined role and less pressure to carry the offense, giving him room to develop efficiently within a winning framework. Capable of sliding between the three and four, Bailey dropped 17.6 points per contest last season and now brings both short-term flexibility and long-term intrigue to a Sixers team aiming to balance growth with championship aspirations.
4. Charlotte Hornets: G VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
Edgecombe blends elite athleticism with relentless intensity, positioning himself as one of the most thrilling and high-upside prospects in this year’s class. A high-octane wing with highlight-reel hops and a knack for momentum-shifting blocks, he brings defensive tenacity and energy to a Hornets team that could use both. His catch-and-shoot mechanics are smooth, and he attacks the rim with fearless aggression. While his shot creation is still a work in progress, that skill gap becomes less pressing alongside a healthy LaMelo Ball orchestrating the offense.
5. Utah Jazz: F Kon Knueppel, Duke
The Jazz can’t seem to catch a break. They have yet to secure a top overall pick despite 2025 looking like the year they would perhaps do so. Now locked into the No. 5 spot, they will have a difficult decision to make. Ultimately, I expect them to take Duke’s Kon Knueppel, though a strong case could be made for Jeremiah Fears or Tre Johnson.
With a polished midrange game and the strength to finish through contact, Knueppel offers intriguing untapped potential. While improving his limited athleticism will be key to reaching true difference-maker status, the former Duke standout fits seamlessly into the Jazz’s patient rebuild, bringing skill, high basketball IQ (perhaps the highest in the entire draft class), and valuable versatility to their long-term blueprint.
6. Washington Wizards: G Tre Johnson, Texas
After finishing at the very bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, the Wiz Kids must be frustrated about securing the sixth pick in the lottery process, however, they will be more than happy to land Tre Johnson. The explosive Texas guard has been skyrocketing up draft boards, and he could be the offensive jolt Washington desperately needs after finishing dead last in offensive efficiency last season.
A certified bucket-getter at the collegiate level, Johnson showcased his scoring ability and an uncanny knack for creating space—traits that NBA teams salivate over. His 19.9 points per game were no fluke, and his knack for scoring from all three levels makes him a tantalizing addition for a team starving for firepower.
However, to maximize his upside, he’ll need to refine his decision-making, improve his distribution skills, and buy in defensively. Utah could snag him at No. 5, but if he’s still on the board at six, the Wizards would be wise to pounce on this high-upside scorer with All-Star potential.
7. New Orleans Pelicans: C Khaman Maluach, Duke
If this happens, there will be three Duke Blue Devils within the first seven picks, a testament to the program they have built. This is the first shakeup from my first NBA Mock Draft of the season as I previously had the Pelicans selecting Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Fears and that remains a real possibility.
However, despite Zion Williamson’s presence, the Pelicans are in need of a defensive anchor at the center position and Maluach fits the bill. Standing at a towering 7’2” with a jaw-dropping 9’8” standing reach, Maluach checks the box as an instant rim protector and interior anchor—but it’s his fluid mobility, sharp instincts, and switchable defensive profile that make him such a compelling long-term investment for New Orleans. A late bloomer who only began playing organized basketball at 13, the South Sudan native remains a work in progress, yet the physical gifts are undeniable. While his game is still being molded, the upside is sky-high, and the intrigue is impossible to ignore.
8. Brooklyn Nets: G Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
There’s a very real chance that Fears is off the board but given that Brooklyn appears to be in the market for its point guard of the future, Jeremy Fears Jr. could be an ideal long-term answer. Armed with a lightning-quick first step and unshakable confidence in pressure moments, he profiles as a high-upside floor general who thrives with the ball in his hands.
His freshman campaign came with expected growing pains—occasional lapses in decision-making and streaky shot selection—but also revealed flashes of elite court vision and a rare feel for spacing and tempo. With a shifty handle and the burst to collapse defenses at will, Fears has the raw tools to evolve into the offensive conductor the Nets have long been seeking—all he needs now is time and opportunity.
9. Toronto Raptors: C Derik Queen, Maryland
With Maluach off the board, I expect the Raptors to invest in the former Maryland standout center, Derik Queen. While Jakob Poeltl is a steady presence in the middle of the paint, he’s not the long-term answer for Toronto. With a strong core featuring RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, Scottie Barnes, and Immanuel Quickley, the obvious missing piece is a shot-blocking big man who can anchor the paint while still contributing offensively and Queen could be the ideal fit.
Queen turned heads during March Madness, including a jaw-dropping game-winner that pushed Maryland into the Sweet 16 spotlight. While his perimeter shooting remains a work in progress, his interior dominance is tailor-made for a team like Toronto, which struggled mightily in the paint all season.
At 6’9” and a sturdy 250 pounds, Queen brings brute strength to the block—but he’s far more than just a bruiser. His elite footwork and crafty touch make him a problem for defenders in the paint. But his playmaking ability is what sets him apart from the other bigs in this year’s draft class. Given the scorers that would be around him in Toronto, Queen could be the perfect big man to kick it out to an open shooter.
10. Houston Rockets: G Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
The Rockets are overflowing with young talent, and while their playoff push ended at the hands of the battle-hardened Warriors, clinching the No. 2 seed in a stacked Western Conference proves this group is ahead of schedule. With a treasure trove of assets and ongoing buzz about a possible run at Giannis Antetokounmpo, this pick could very well be trade bait.
But if Houston stands pat and Matas Jakucionis is still available, don’t be shocked if they pounce. The savvy Lithuanian guard offers a blend of scoring touch and inventive playmaking, using shifty handles and sharp court vision to keep defenses off balance. His potential pairing with Alperen Sengun could be a highlight reel waiting to happen. In a system already rich with playmakers, Jakucionis would have the time and space to polish his perimeter shot and steadily evolve into a lead guard—especially if Fred VanVleet’s future lies elsewhere.
11. Portland Trail Blazers: G Jase Richardson, Michigan State
The Blazers already boast some talent at the guard position but with rumors about a potential Anfernee Simons trade, Richardson could be the perfect replacement in the backcourt. The son of Jason Richardson, former NBA Dunk Contest champion, Jase isn’t nearly as flashy as his father. However, he’s a two-way guy who brings defensive intensity while finding a way to contribute on offense, with or without the ball in his hands.
Richardson brings a blend of composure, scoring savvy, and defensive versatility that fits right into Portland’s youth-driven revamp. As a freshman standout at Michigan State, he quickly silenced any doubts, playing with the poise of a seasoned pro and displaying an instinctual grasp of the game that belied his age. With a strong basketball lineage and a well-rounded offensive arsenal, Richardson offers both immediate value and long-term upside. He’s the kind of guard who could seamlessly slot in next to rising talents like Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, adding stability, IQ, and a spark to the Trail Blazers’ evolving backcourt.
12. Chicago Bulls: F Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
The Bulls already boast a well-rounded backcourt featuring Zach LaVine, Coby White, and newly acquired Josh Giddey, but inserting a high-energy forward who plays much bigger than his 6’8” frame could elevate their offensive ceiling. Murray-Boyles is one of the best defenders in this year’s draft class and can man almost any position on the defensive end of the floor. If he’s able to develop his jump shot (just 26.5% from beyond the arc last season), the former South Carolina standout has sky-high upside.
13. Atlanta Hawks: G Walton Clayton Jr., Florida
While Trae Young remains the centerpiece in Atlanta, the Hawks haven’t exactly set the league ablaze during his tenure. Enter Walter Clayton Jr.—the sharpshooting guard who just powered Florida to an NCAA championship and skyrocketed up draft boards with a red-hot March Madness run.
Whether Atlanta envisions him as a dynamic sixth man, a complementary backcourt piece, or even a potential successor to Young down the line, Clayton brings a lot to the table. He knocked down nearly 39% of his threes while averaging over 18 points per game, showing off a potent blend of scoring prowess, positional flexibility, and defensive upside. With his fearless mentality, polished game, and winning résumé, Clayton could be the jolt of energy the Hawks need to reignite their trajectory.
Best Available Players:
Carter Bryant, Arizona
Egor Demin, BYU
Liam McNeeley, UConn
