2026 NBA Mock Draft: AJ Dybantsa Looks To Become The First-Overall Pick And The Top Fantasy Basketball Option

The 2026 NBA Draft is set to take place tomorrow, Tuesday, June 23, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. All the top rookie prospects, who are sure to have a huge impact on the fantasy basketball landscape, will be selected by their new NBA teams. Here is our final 2026 NBA Mock Draft and the impact these rookies will have on your fantasy teams.

1. Washington Wizards

F AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Dybantsa is a high-ceiling, high-floor option who could develop into an elite fantasy contributor.

2. Utah Jazz

G Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Peterson is a much-needed playmaker in Utah, who should be an important fantasy contributor, while also raising the value of his teammates.

3. Memphis Grizzlies

F Cameron Boozer, Duke

Boozer could easily be the most important fantasy player in this year's draft class.

4. Chicago Bulls

F Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Wilson brings versatility and immense upside. However, he could take time to develop and be more of a long-term fantasy option.

5. Los Angeles Clippers

G Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Wagler can create his own shot, which makes him a valuable fantasy asset.

6. Brooklyn Nets

F Nate Ament, Tennessee

Ament can fill up the stat sheet with his versatility. Even if he takes time to develop, he should contribute in multiple areas for fantasy owners.

7. Sacramento Kings

G Darius Acuff Jr, Arkansas

Acuff is going to be an offensive star. His defense could be an issue and cost him some playing time early, but he'll get there.

8. Atlanta Hawks

G Mikel Brown Jr, Louisville

Brown is going to be a playmaker for his teammates, and he is also going to take a ton of shots.

9. Dallas Mavericks

G Brayden Burries, Arizona

Burries is ready to contribute on Day 1. While he does lack some upside, he also does everything well.

10. Milwaukee Bucks

G Kingston Flemings, Houston

Flemings is a true two-way star and plays fast. He does have bust potential, but could also be one of the best players in this class.

11. Golden State Warriors

C Aday Mara, Michigan

Mara is a 7'3 rim protector who could dominate under the basket. He's a true throwback center.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

F Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Lendeborg is an excellent center and would be drafted higher if he wasn't already 24 years old.

13. Miami Heat

G Labaron Philon, Alabama

Philon might be a frustrating boom-or-bust option for fantasy owners. He is an inconsistent shooter, which could lead to ups and downs.

14. Charlotte Hornets

C Hannes Steinbach, Washington

Steinbach should contribute as a rookie whether that be as a power forward or a center.

15. Chicago Bulls

F Morez Johnson Jr, Michigan

Johnson is another young star who should be able to contribute across the board because of his versatility.

16. Memphis Grizzlies

G Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Anderson is a great shooter and can create those shots on his own. That's where the bulk of his fantasy value will come from.

17. Oklahoma City Thunder

G Cameron Carr, Baylor

Carr is a high-upside player, but we wouldn't want to depend on him as a rookie.

18. Charlotte Hornets

F Karim Lopez, International

Lopez is an international star, so it will be interesting to see how his game translates to the NBA.

19. Toronto Raptors

F Dailyn Swain, Texas

Swain is going to score and ramp up his fantasy value on the boards. We really like his floor.

20. San Antonio Spurs

G Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

Okorie was impressive finisher in college. If he can bring that to the next level, he should be a strong fantasy contributor.

21. Detroit Pistons

G Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

Stirtz is not a player we expect to contribute much to our fantasy team early in his career.

22. Philadelphia 76ers

C Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

Quaintance is a freak athlete, which gives him a ton of upside. He can contribute on both sides of the ball.

23. Atlanta Hawks

F Koa Peat, Arizona

Peat is more of a high-floor player than a high-ceiling player.

24. New York Knicks

PF Allen Graves, Santa Clara

Graves is a case of analytics vs production. We will see which one wins out on the next level.

25. Los Angeles Lakers

F Chris Cenac Jr, Houston

Cenac has the talent and athleticism to be a contributor on the next level. Much of his role will depend on what the Lakers roster looks like come October.

26. Denver Nuggets

G Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

Thomas is a long-term prospect, we don't expect him to contribute much as a rookie.

27. Boston Celtics

C Tarris Reed Jr, UConn

Reed can contribute to your fantasy team as a rookie because he's a great defender, and if he's on the court, he can finish at the rim.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves

F Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Jefferson is a 6'8 power forward whose fantasy value will be enhanced by his ability to distribute the ball.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers

G Isaiah Evans, Duke

Evans is an elite shooter. He's going to catch and shoot, and give fantasy owners value as a three-point shooter.

30. Dallas Mavericks

C Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's

Ejiofor is going to get on the court because of his impressive defense. Hopefully, his offense can catch up, and there is a real chance that it does.

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