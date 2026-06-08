2026 NBA Mock Draft For All Lottery Picks: Cameron Boozer Falls But Could Be The Top Fantasy Option

The 2026 NBA Draft is set to kick off on Tuesday, June 23, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. We are going to get a new group of rookie prospects who are sure to have a massive impact on the fantasy basketball landscape. This is our lottery pick mock draft, letting you know where these players are going to land and the impact they'll have on your fantasy team.

1. Washington Wizards

F AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Dybantsa has a ton of upside and is a great on the wing in Washington. He is a safe bet to be a contributor early in his career, and could develop into an elite option.

2. Utah Jazz

G Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Peterson is a perfect fit in the Jazz backcourt to pair with a suddenly strong frontcourt in Utah. His playmaking abilities could make the Jazz a perennial playoff contender and make him a high-end fantasy option.

3. Memphis Grizzlies

F Cameron Boozer, Duke

You can make a strong case that Boozer is the best player in this draft, and there is no way he falls any further than Pick 3. No matter where he lands, he's going to be an impact fantasy contributor and will likely be the first rookie off the board in fantasy drafts heading into next season.

4. Chicago Bulls

F Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Wilson is a versatile player loaded with raw talent. He has a ton of long-term upside, but could take some time to develop on the next level. He's a candidate to get off to a slow start but a hot finish to his rookie season.

5. Los Angeles Clippers

G Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Wagler slots in well in Los Angeles and should have an established role right away. His ability to create his own shot and drain them consistently makes him a potential fantasy star.

6. Brooklyn Nets

F Nate Ament, Tennessee

Ament is a versatile player with all the tools to be great and the mentality to improve on his game. However, he hasn't completely put it all together yet. The upside is there, but he could take a while to develop on the next level.

7. Sacramento Kings

G Darius Acuff Jr, Arkansas

Acuff is a fun player to watch. While he needs to improve on the defensive side of the ball, he'll shine in big moments on offense and has the mentality to become a team leader.

8. Atlanta Hawks

G Mikel Brown Jr, Louisville

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) drives the basket as the Louisville Cardinals host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in an NCAA basketball game at the KFC Yum! Center | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown is another guard who can do everything he needs on the floor and could be an immediate contributor in Atlanta. Expect him to create plays for his teammates and take plenty of shots of his own.

9. Dallas Mavericks

G Brayden Burries, Arizona

Burries might not have quite as much upside as some of the players going in this range, but he is NBA-ready. He could step in and quickly earn a significant role in Dallas because he does everything well on both sides of the ball.

10. Milwaukee Bucks

G Kingston Flemings, Houston

Flemings is an elite defender who plays with incredible speed. He has an extremely high floor, but also has impressive upside. Just because he's a great defender does not mean he's not excellent on the offensive side of the ball as well.

11. Golden State Warriors

C Aday Mara, Michigan

The 7'3 center can be dominant in the paint from Day 1. He will be an elite rim protector and can finish with ease in the paint. He's also a strong passer. His inability to defend on the perimeter could cost him playing time in certain matchups, though.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

F Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) in action against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half during the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

This pick should be a steal for the Thunder. He would be drafted higher if he weren't already 24 years old. However, while he's more than capable, he could get off to a slow start in Oklahoma City because of how deep they are in the front court.

13. Miami Heat

G Labaron Philon, Alabama

Philon would likely take some time to carve out a substantial role in Miami. He can create for his teammates, but can be an inconsistent shooter at times. We aren't sure how much playing time he'll see as a rookie.

14. Charlotte Hornets

C Hannes Steinbach, Washington

Steinbach could slot in as either a power forward or center on the next level. He could develop into a dominant player on the glass. That's enough to give him potential fantasy value as a rookie.

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