2026 NBA Mock Draft: Aday Mara Breaks Into Top 10 & Nate Ament's Fantasy Value Falls

Their is less than 20 days until the 2026 NBA Draft, and the order of draft mocks across the NBA world is ever-changing. With the unpredictability of the draft, here is a full 14-pick mock draft of the NBA lottery that would currently make the most sense.

1. Washington Wizards, AJ Dybantsa, BYU, SF

Mar 18, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) passes the ball during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Height: 6’9”

Weight: 217 lbs

Highest floor, lowest ceiling. There is no more talented player in the 2026 NBA Draft class than forward AJ Dybantsa out of BYU. Cameron Boozer deserves to be in the discussion, but with the athleticism Dyabantsa has, his ceiling is higher.

This past season for BYU, Dybantsa averaged 25.5 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 3.7 APG.

The fit of Dybantsa with the Wizards brings great fantasy upside. They have no guy on their current roster who can be viewed as a future number one scoring option, and Dybansta not only has the potential to be that for them right away with his three-level scoring abilities, but he has the chance to be one of the best scorers in the NBA. He should also not only be the number one pick in the NBA draft, but the player with the best fantasy basketball season in his rookie class in the 2026-2027 season.

2. Utah Jazz, Darryn Peterson, Kansas, PG/SG

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) speaks at a news conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 199 lbs

It would be fun to see Dybantsa continue to play in the state of Utah, and a lot of Jazz fans definitely want that reality. But taking a step back, it is clear that it is not the best way to maximize the Jazz roster even if they had the #1 pick. The best way to do so is by drafting guard Darryn Peterson out of the University of Kansas.

Peterson, this past season for the Jayhawks, averaged 20.2 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 1.6 APG.

The Jazz already have their front court set with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Lauri Markkanen, and have their PG of the future with Keonte George. They also have a ceiling wing who showed he had borderline star potential with Ace Bailey. He has been mocked in trades, especially to the Wizards, but he is simply too young and too talented to let go of right now.

Peterson fits like a glove alongside these players at the SG position. With all the talent that would surround him if he got picked by the Jazz in at least his first season, his fantasy ceiling would be capped at a spot way below his talent level.

3. Memphis Grizzlies, Cameron Boozer, Duke, PF

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) grabs the ball in front of UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Height: 6’8”

Weight: 253 lbs

The Grizzlies were one of the three teams that got the luck of jumping into the top four of the NBA draft. And the most likely way they use that luck is by selecting Boozer with the #3 pick.

Boozer last season with the Blue Devils averaged 22.5 PPG, 10.2 RPG, and 4.1 APG.

He may not have the same defensive upside as their former PF Jackson Jr., but his offensive upside is higher. Boozer can create on his own and generate good looks in the interior and even behind the perimeter. He would be in a fight with center Zach Edey and second-year wing Cedric Coward for the role of the number one option on Memphis' offense. Although in the bigger picture, he would have the highest chance to become that. His ceiling regarding fantasy in year one is a top 10 fantasy PF.

4. Chicago Bulls, Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, PF

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Height: 6’9”

Weight: 211 lbs

Caleb Wilson, out of him and the three players listed above him, has the lowest floor as a player. Out of them, his game going into the NBA level is the least complete, but that does not take away from him being a bona fide top-four player in his draft class.

This past season for North Carolina, Wilson averaged 19.8 PPG, 9.4 RPG, and 2.7 APG.

One of the areas of Wilson’s game that lacks is his 3-point shooting ability. He averaged 1.1 attempts per game from distance and shot 25.9% on the season. His superpower is his driving ability, and next to one of the most elite passers in the game, in Josh Giddey, if the Bulls were to draft him, his interior game could be maximized. His driving game is arguably the best in his rookie class–has the potential to be Giannis Antetokounmpo-level. That alone makes him an elite fantasy prospect going into the 2026-2027 season.

5. Los Angeles Clippers, Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas, PG

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) looks on during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 186 lbs

The Clippers' number one need is definitely not a PG, but in the spot they are at #5 overall, they should take the best available player left available, and that is Darius Acuff Jr.

Acuff Jr. this past season at Arkansas averaged, 23.5 PPG, 3.1 RPG, and 6.4 APG.

The knock on Acuff’s game is his defense, but his offense often makes what he lacks on the side of the floor feel minimal. He has one of the most dynamic offensive games in his rookie class, which includes a lethal 3-point shot. This past season, he shot 5.8 attempts per game on 44% shooting. With his talent level alone, regardless of which team takes him, he is worth going after in fantasy basketball.

6. Brooklyn Nets, Aday Mara, Michigan, C

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 7’3”

Weight: 260 lbs

This may seem like a shocker, but with the way the NBA is trending, Aday Mara going #6 overall makes a ton of sense.

Mara, this past season for the Wolverines, averaged 12.1 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 2.4 APG.

Mara at 7’3” has above-average overall movement and footwork. He is good at scoring around the rim and was an elite shot blocker, averaging 2.6 BPG last season. He had the sixth most blocks in the NCAA. The following skillset he has at his size is rare, and Brooklyn does not currently have a player who has it. In fantasy, his minutes will be lower than the average center, mainly because of his size. Also, his offense may take a while to translate to the NBA. So he should not be a player to go after in fantasy drafts until he proves otherwise.

7. Sacramento Kings, Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville, PG

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) on the court in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 190 lbs

Mikel Brown Jr. is another guard with a versatile skillset in the 2026 NBA Draft.

This past season for the Cardinals, he averaged 18.2 PPG, 3.3 RPG, and 4.7 APG.

The Kings have squandered locking down two potential franchise PGS, De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton. They can not let that happen again, and Brown Jr. could be the PG who makes the pain Kings fans have felt forgettable. At 6’5”, he is uber athletic with a jumper. He can take over games, as seen with Louisville scoring 29 or more points four times throughout the season. With no long-term number one option in SAC, he could be a top 15 fantasy PG right away.

8. Atlanta Hawks, Keaton Wagler, Illinois, PG/SG

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) guards during practice ahead of a Final Four game on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 188 lbs

The Atlanta Hawks, after dealing Trae Young to the Wizards, are still in need of a PG, and at #8 getting Keaton Wagler would be an ideal selection.

Wagler for the Fighting Illini averaged 17.9 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 4.2 APG.

At 19 years old, Wagler brings an offensive game that is slow and methodical. As he gains more years in the NBA and gets more of an NBA body, his offensive game could be extremely effective. He could be the Hawks' number one guy down the line, even with Jalen Johnson on their roster. This past season, after losing in the first round, it kind of indicated that Johnson would be better suited for a second scoring option role. Wagler also notably shot 39.7 % from the 3-point line on 5.9 attempts per game this past season.

9. Dallas Mavericks, Brayden Burries, Arizona, PG/SG

Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) reacts after scoring a three-point field goal against the Purdue Boilermakers during a NCAA Tournament game Saturday, March 28, 2026 at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. Purdue fell to Arizona 79-64. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 215 lbs

The Dallas Mavericks are a team that desperately needs to get high-level scorers around Cooper Flagg, and Brayden Burries out of Arizona is a perfect fit to play alongside him.

Burries this past season for the Wildcats averaged 16.1 PPG, 4.9 RPG, and 2.4 APG.

Burries is versatile in the fact that he is more than comfortable playing on and off the ball. He could both help Flagg in being an above-average 3-point shooter on kickouts and a shot creator if Flagg is getting double-teamed. Burries is more of a wait-and-see prospect if he gets drafted to Dallas, especially with Kyrie Irving coming back; his offensive opportunities could be somewhat limited. In a couple of seasons, though, he has the potential to be Dallas’s no doubt second scoring option.

10. Milwaukee Bucks, Karim Lopez, New Zealand Breakers, PF

Height: 6’8”

Weight: 222 lbs

When the Milwaukee Bucks part ways with Giannis Antetokounmpo, they will need an athletic forward. Although it is nearly impossible to match the talent level of the two-time MVP, Karim Lopez can at least be an athletic forward for the Bucks who has some big upside.

Lopez for the Breakers this past season averaged 11.9 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 1.9 APG.

Lopez has shown capabilities to score at all three levels, but coming into the NBA, his driving ability and athleticism will be the things he leans on early to make an impact. He could be a positive player for Milwaukee straight away in their frontcourt, but he is not a fantasy player to go after in his rookie season.

11. Golden State Warriors, Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan, PF

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) celebrates against the Arizona Wildcats in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6’9”

Weight: 241 lbs

When the Golden State Warriors eventually have to replace Draymond Green, there is no better replacement in the draft for him than Michigan forward, Yaxel Lendeborg.

Lendeborg for the Wolverines averaged 15.1 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 3.2 APG.

Lendeborg is an uber-athletic forward who plays with his emotions on his sleeve. He has also been active in crafting his game to be that of a modern big. This past season, he shot 4.5 3-pointers per game–the highest average of his college career–and shot 37.2%. If Lendeborghg landed with the Warriors, he could be a day one starter, and has fantasy upside worth taking a swing at late in fantasy drafts.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder, Nate Ament, Tennessee, SF/PF

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) walks off the court as Michigan players celebrate their Final Four berth behind him after a NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game between Tennessee and Michigan at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6’10”

Weight: 211 lbs

Nate Ament has top-five potential talent in this draft class. His only season at the University of Tennessee had encouraging moments, but it had significantly more moments that showed he is still an extremely raw prospect.

Ament with the Vols last season averaged 16.7 PPG, 6.3 RPG, and 2.3 APG.

Ament was inefficient as a scorer, shooting 39.9% overall from the field last season with Tennessee. He also shot 33.3% from behind the arc. As he continues to sharpen his dynamic game as a forward, Oklahoma City is a perfect spot for him to do that. They have depth, so he does not have to make an impact right away. With that being said, whatever team Ament gets drafted to, he is more than likely to be a non-factor in fantasy his rookie season.

13. Miami Heat, Kingston Flemings, Houston, PG

Mar 25, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings speaks during a practice session press conference ahead of the south regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 183 lbs

The Heat have needed a true PG for a while now, and getting Kingston Flemmings at #13 overall is an absolute steal.

Flemings for the Cougars last season averaged 16.1 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 5.2 APG.

Flemings can score at all three levels, although he did not shoot 3-pointers at a high volume in his lone season with Houston. On 2.9 attempts per game, he shot 38.7% from distance. Among Fleming's strengths is his mid-range jumper and overall basketball IQ. Pairing that skillset with a versatile big man in Miami, Bam Adebayo, ups his fantasy stock in what they can create through pick-and-roll actions.

14. Charlotte Hornets, Hannes Steinbach, Washington, PF/C

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) shoots a free throw against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Height: 6’10”

Weight: 248 lbs

Following the belief that the big man is back, Hannes Steinbach may rise to a draft spot he would not have just a couple of seasons ago.

Steinbach, this past season for the Huskies, averaged 18.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, and 1.6 APG

The Charlotte Hornets already have some intriguing big men, with Ryan Kalkbrenner and Moussa Diabate, but the addition of Steinbach still fits their roster, as he could play next to either Kalkbrenner or Diabate. He is not the typical back-to-the-basket big man. He has above-average dribbling skills and speed for a player on his side. His fantasy outlook if he were to go to the Hornets is underwhelming, as he would likely start with a reserved role.

More NBA Fantasy News On SI