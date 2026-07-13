6 WR2s Better Than Stefon Diggs In Fantasy Football And The NFL, Led By Bengals Stud Tee Higgins

According to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs recently said, "There is no WR2 in the NFL that is better than him." That got us thinking whether he was right or not. Turns out he wasn't. This is our list of NFL WR2s better than Stefon Diggs both in real life and for your fantasy football team.

Free-agent WR Stefon Diggs said there is no WR2 in the NFL that is better than him.https://t.co/kUFJNRy6Uc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 12, 2026

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Granted there are a few players on this list you could debate whether you think they should be on it and aren't or are on it and shouldn't be, this is not one of them. If not for having to play behind Ja'Marr Chase in Cincy, he would be an NFL and fantasy superstar. Higgins would be a WR1 on a ton of teams and is far better than Diggs is at this point in his career.

Over the past two seasons, Higgins has caught 21 touchdown passes, Diggs caught just 15 in the past three years. If given more volume, Higgins would be a stud and Diggs wouldn't see close to what Higgins sees if he was in an offense with Chase.

George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Pickens exploded last season in his first year with the Dallas Cowboys. As a WR2, he caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. He finished as a fantasy football WR1. The only real question here is whether or not he's the WR1 or WR2 in Dallas this season, not whether or not he's better than Diggs.

Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

While Williams does lack some consistency, his athleticism and upside is through the roof. Williams is coming back to back 1,000-yard seasons and has scored 15 touchdowns during that span. He has the versatility to play inside, outside, or get the ball on rushed or gadget plays. His speed is elite, and Diggs heading into his age-33 season can't compete with his talent.

Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

Addison has been a better wide receiver than Diggs for a few years now, and this year he will also be a better fantasy wideout. In his first two NFL seasons, he posted 1,786 yards and 19 touchdowns. Last year was a disaster for all the Vikings wide receivers, but we expect a big bounce back this season with Kyler Murray replacing JJ McCarthy as the projected starting quarterback.

Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

You can make a case for Diggs over Adams, but coming off a 14-touchdown season it's a tough case to make. Even with Adams being in an impressive Rams' passing attack, Diggs was the WR1 in New England who had a quarterback right on par with Matthew Stafford last year. We are going with Adams over Diggs.

Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

You can make the case that Sutton is a WR1, but if we went with Jaylen Waddle as the WR2, this isn't even close because Waddle is a much better wide receiver. Sutton is coming off back to back 1,000 yard seasons and is a much better red-zone threat. Diggs is coming off a four-touchdown season, while Sutton's fewest touchdowns in any of the past three seasons is seven. He is superior to Diggs at this point in their careers.

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