Are The Lakers Or Cavaliers The Best Fantasy Basketball Landing Spot For Free Agent Jonathan Kuminga?

Despite coming off a less-than-stellar season, Jonathan Kuminga is still one of the biggest NBA free agents remaining on the market. He has been heavily linked to both the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers over the past week. It is likely he lands with one of those teams, but which one will be better for his fantasy value?

The Case For The Los Angeles Lakers

Kuminga brings size and athleticism and should fit well on the same court with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. We have learned that he is much better as a third-option type of player rather than a top option in an offense.

The fit in Los Angeles should be strong both for him and the team. It would be intriguing to see him attacking the basket with all the attention being paid to the guards in Los Angeles, and it should help him produce more like he did with the Golden State Warriors before last season, when he split time with the Warriors and Atlanta Hawks.

The Case Against The Los Angeles Lakers

Anyone who plays with Doncic is going to have their ceiling capped because he is going to have the highest usage rate in the league or close to it. While in theory Kuminga should be a great fit, we've seen him make it a point that he wants a bigger role in the past, and that is not going to happen in Los Angeles.

There are also other factors that make this move difficult to even pull off in the first place. Los Angeles has not made a strong offer to get a sign-and-trade deal done to acquire him, and he is looking for a deal north of $20 million annually, which could become problematic for the Lakers' salary cap.

We worry about the chemistry with this move, and if getting it done is even actually feasible despite the Lakers seemingly wanting to make it happen. The Hawks don't want Jared Vanderbilt, and the Lakers don't seem to have another way to make this happen.

The Case For The Cleveland Cavaliers

Kuminga should be able to step into a larger role with the Cavaliers. While he could see some high highs with the Lakers, there would also be some low lows. This would be a more consistent landing spot on a night-to-night basis.

Playing alongside stars like James Harden and Donovan Mitchell will still open things up for him and allow him to be the third option, but also allow him more access to the ball to make plays and score fantasy points. It also seems like this is where he would prefer to play, which could be important for his production.

The Case Against The Cleveland Cavaliers

While the Lakers have the more ball-dominant stars, the Cavaliers have the deeper lineup. There is a chance that Kuminga just gets lost in the shuffle in that offense. It's not a guarantee that he'll be the third option in an offense that also features Evan Mobley along with Harden and Mitchell.

The Verdict

The Cavs would be a better landing spot for his fantasy basketball value. Harden has the ball in his hands a lot and isn't shy about taking his own shot, but he's also a much better and more willing passer than Doncic. We like his fit in Cleveland more, even if we do worry about the depth of the Cavs lineup cutting into his production a bit.

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