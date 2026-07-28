Top DeMar DeRozan Fantasy Basketball Landing Spots: The Heat Are In The Mix After Missing Out On LeBron James

Now that LeBron James is off the market, DeMar DeRozan could be the next domino to fall in free agency. There are a number of teams that are believed to have interest in DeRozan as a potential option. He is still a solid player on the offensive side of the ball entering this season at 37 years old.



DeRozan will be a big free agent pickup wherever he lands. All of the teams in the market for him likely had something go sideways in free agency at some point this offseason, but he is an excellent consolation prize. These are the top landing spots for DeRozan in free agency.



Top Landing Spots For DeMar DeRozan



Miami Heat



Miami is the team most heavily linked to DeRozan now that LeBron chose to go to Philadelphia over joining the Heat. They should be able to make it work financially, and he adds a much-needed veteran scorer on the wing.



While he isn't a particularly strong shooter from three, he's an outstanding scorer from inside the arc, including as a two-point jump shooter. The Heat would still need to find an additional long-range shooter, but DeRozan could still play a key role in their offense.



Cleveland Cavaliers



Here, we have the other team that LeBron didn't pick. They are now looking for one more piece after missing out on the King. DeRozan isn't nearly as good as James, but he could slide into the scoring role they were hoping he was going to fill.



The Cavs have James Harden, so they never really needed LeBron to be their top distributor, and DeRozan is capable of being a more than serviceable scoring option after averaging 18.4 points per game last season. He'd be a great fit in Cleveland.



Denver Nuggets



The Nuggets have a lot going on right now with their salary cap after matching an offer for Spencer Jones and offering Peyton Watson a five-year, $70 million deal. If DeRozan is willing to take a minimum contract to play alongside Nikola Jokic, he would be a great fit for the cash-strapped Nuggets.

He could help them attempt to make another deep playoff run this season, potentially before some major changes come in Denver. With all the cap issues they are having, their window to win another NBA Championship could be closing quickly.

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